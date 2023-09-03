Roosters thrash Eels, Titans down Tigers in NRLW

The Sydney Roosters have set up a shootout with Newcastle for the NRLW's minor premiership, returning to top spot with a 46-12 thrashing of Parramatta.
In Gosford on Sunday, the Roosters put the Eels to the sword in a eight-tries-to-one demolition which moved them back to the competition's summit.
Their superior for-and-against has the Roosters ahead of reigning premiers Newcastle with both sides on 12 competition points ahead of next week's minor premiership showdown.
The Knights will have their work cut out to stop rampant centre Jess Sergis, who was in sparkling form on Sunday with two tries for the Roosters.
Back-rower Otesa Pule also crashed over for a try-scoring double.
Parramatta are in danger of going from the grand final to the wooden spoon and were lambs to the slaughter against the red-hot Roosters.
The Eels ground out their first win of the season against North Queensland last week but, barring consolation tries to Mahalia Murphy and Kim Hunt, the Roosters had all the running.
Elsewhere, a powerhouse display by Gold Coast prop Shannon Mato in a 16-4 win over Wests Tigers has solidified the Titans' top four position on the ladder.
Mato turned in one of the best displays ever seen by a forward in the competition.
The 24-year-old former Wallaroos star ran for an extraordinary 286m, including 128m post-contact, to create havoc in the middle of the park at Cbus Super Stadium.
A late try by gun Titans fullback Evania Pelite wrapped up a titanic struggle where both sides muscled-up in defence and made numerous try-saving tackles on their line.
The win took the Titans to third position on the NRLW ladder with 10 competition points.
The Tigers' finals hopes are all but over because they are stuck on four points in eighth position, four points outside the top four.
Titans lock Georgia Hale crashed over for the opening try before Tigers centre Rebecca Pollard finished a sweeping backline movement.
The hosts led 6-4 at halftime.
Titans bench player Dannii Perese scored in the second half before Pelite iced the win with a typically blockbusting and elusive run to score.