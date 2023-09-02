Flanagan adamant his future remains in the NRL

Kyle Flanagan is adamant his time in the NRL is not up, with the off-contract Canterbury playmaker confident he will earn a new deal to stay in Australia in coming weeks.

Flanagan will enter Sunday's final-round clash with Gold Coast at Cbus Super Stadium as one of seven Bulldogs squad members with their future up in the air, after a week of drama at the club.

Forward Luke Thompson, rising centre Paul Alamoti, fellow outside back Braidon Burns and second-rower Corey Waddell are among others without a deal for next year.

But Flanagan is confident his future will soon be sorted.

Dropped in round nine after starting the year as first-choice halfback, the 24-year-old has played largely off the bench since his round-16 recall.

Bulldogs halfback Kyle Flanagan. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

"I've got a few things in the works," Flanagan told AAP.

"Hopefully get things sorted out the next couple of weeks. Have an off-season, relax and rip into next season."

Asked whether it was possible he could be squeezed out to the English Super League, Flanagan said that was not the case.

"I believe it'll be in Australia," he said.

"I have one more game this season with the Bulldogs. I have some really good friendships there.

"I want to finish on a good note and represent myself the best I can."

Flanagan had been linked with a move to Manly earlier this year, but the Sea Eagles have since signed Luke Brooks for next year after also acquiring Jake Arthur mid-season.

St George Illawarra would also loom as an obvious option, after his father Shane signed on as coach for 2024 and beyond.

Regardless, the former Cronulla and Sydney Roosters playmaker said he would arrive at any new club with extra strings to his bow after spending time at dummy-half this season.

"A lot of things that I've done there have come really natural to me. It's only the start," Flanagan said.

"I just see myself as a footy player. Whatever role that looks like I'm open to it. I just love being part of a team environment and really competing and training hard.

"Playing at No.9 this year has helped me so I've been really enjoying it. We'll see where it ends up."