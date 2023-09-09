Panthers punish Warriors in NRL finals hammering

Penrith have moved to within one win of a fourth-straight NRL grand final appearance after putting the Warriors to the sword in a brutal 32-6 demolition.

Ivan Cleary's side barely looked troubled in Saturday's qualifying final and the fact they played so clinically while under-strength bodes well for their pursuit of a third premiership on the spin.

The chance to have a week off before hosting a preliminary final in a fortnight's time is invaluable for the Panthers given it allows more time for talismanic five-eighth Jarome Luai to recover from his shoulder injury.

While Penrith rest their troops, the Warriors now need to go the long way round if they are to make a fairytale grand final appearance.

They will head back to Auckland before hosting a do-or-die semi-final against the winner of Sunday's elimination final between Newcastle and Canberra.

Brian To'o of the Panthers celebrates with team mates after scoring a try Matt King/Getty Images

Without Shaun Johnson they failed to challenge Penrith, and the last-tackle options provided by the maverick No.7 were badly missed as he watched on from the stands nursing his injured calf.

Johnson's left leg will be the focus of fevered scrutiny after stand-in playmaker Dylan Walker had an afternoon to forget.

Walker has been one of the Warriors' best performers off the bench this year but missed nine tackles and registered two errors.

He and five-eighth Te Maire Martin struggled to test the Panthers back three of Brian To'o, Sunia Turuva and Dylan Edwards, all of whom clocked up north of 120 metres with the ball in hand.

Adding to the Warriors' woes will be judiciary concerns over captain Tohu Harris, who was placed on report by referee Adam Gee for a crusher tackle.

Plenty of Kiwis made the trip to Sydney's west but even if the Warriors' revival and first finals appearance in five years had been the feel-good story of the season, the Penrith machine has no room for sentiment.

The home side showed their premiership class when they capitalised on every error the Kiwi outfit coughed up, To'o opening Penrith's account after five minutes when Marcelo Montoya spilled a high ball.

Liam Martin was able to double the advantage when Rocco Berry fumbled on his own goal-line before a Sunia Turuva try and a Nathan Cleary penalty put them 20-0 up at halftime.

Wayde Egan hit back for the Warriors after the break but it was to prove nothing more than a consolation.

Penrith missed just 14 tackles all night and their outstanding defence got the rewards late on when Turuva and Cleary crossed to wrap up a comfortable victory.