James Tedesco has labelled Billy Smith's effort to play 38 minutes with a broken jaw against Cronulla as one of the bravest he has seen in a Sydney Roosters jersey.

Smith has been ruled out of Friday night's semi-final against Melbourne with his jaw injury, dealing another hammer blow to an injury-riddled Roosters backline.

With Smith joining Joey Manu, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Daniel Tupou on the sidelines, the Roosters will be without both first-choice winger and centre pairings for the do-or-die clash.

The Roosters are adamant the injuries will not torpedo their season, despite being forced to reach to the depths of their 30-man squad to field a side.

But on Monday, players were more focused on Smith's effort in the 13-12 elimination-final win over the Sharks.

Hit high by Tom Hazleton in the 42nd minute, Smith stayed on the field, kicked a vital conversion and made several crucial second-half tackles as the Roosters fought to stay in the match.

"For him to play through a broken jaw, is unbelievable," Tedesco said.

"He still took hit-ups and play ones. He made some big tackles as well, some of the plays he came up with were massive.

"There was no complaining from him. There was no 'I want to come off or it's not feeling great'.

"He just did what he had to do so. From our point of view, it's one of the bravest we've seen for sure."

Smith's setback is a bitter blow for the 23-year-old, who had overcome five injury-plagued seasons to play in his first finals match against the Sharks.

The victim of three separate anterior cruciate ligament injuries since late 2018, Smith has also spent extended time on the sideline with shoulder and foot issues.

The centre had made a point to overhaul his diet this year, abstaining from alcohol in a last-ditch attempt to stay on the field.

"His diet is real strict, doing a lot of breathing and mental work," Tedesco said.

"He's thought is 'I'm just going to do everything I can to give myself every chance to get on the field every week and be the best player I can be'.

"He stuck to it all year. I think that's a real credit to him.

"It's shown on the field and how he's been playing, because he's definitely got potential to be one of the best centres in the game.

"(Playing with a broken jaw) is pretty unbelievable. That's him but, he's got to be tough to go through what he's gone through and still be here."

Smith's injury is likely to leave Fetalaiga Pauga and Jaxson Paulo on the wing and Drew Hutchison and Corey Allan in the centres.

"It's not like they're guys who haven't played in the NRL before or haven't been around the team," a defiant Tedesco said.

"They've been with us all year.

"It's not about telling those guys make sure you don't stuff up or do this, it's just back yourself."