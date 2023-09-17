Titans seal finals spot, Cronulla post record NRLW win

Gold Coast are heading to the NRLW finals after a professional win against a lifeless Canberra at GIO Stadium.

The Raiders needed a 12-point win to steal their spot in the top four on Sunday but the Titans snuffed their chances with an early flurry before cruising to a 30-6 win.

Gold Coast's victory sets up next Sunday's semi-finals, with Newcastle to host Brisbane while the Titans travel to the Sydney Roosters.

The Titans effectively put the race for the finals to bed in 11 minutes, landing a triple blow from which the Raiders were always unlikely to recover.

Shannon Mato of the Titans celebrates a Titans try. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Prop Shannon Mato and fullback Evania Pelite each crossed easily before powerful centre Jaime Chapman broke the line and ran 40 metres to score, putting the Titans ahead 18-0 in the blink of an eye.

A slicing run from Gold Coast halfback Lauren Brown seemed to break the Canberra fight, before a barnstorming burst from second-rower Shaylee Bent made it 26-0 in the second half.

All-time leading NRLW try-scorer Madison Bartlett grabbed a consolation four-pointer for the Raiders on 66 minutes, before Sienna Lofipo closed the show for the Titans.

Brown added a pair of assists to her try in a commanding display, with Pelite (162m, seven tackle busts) also in top form.

It was a sour ending to an otherwise impressive debut season for the Raiders, who finished 5-4 after turning in their worst performance of the year in their biggest game.

Earlier, Cronulla wrapped up their own maiden campaign with the largest winning margin in NRLW history.

They smashed Parramatta 56-6 to break the 38-point mark set by the Sydney Roosters just last month.

Seven players crossed, with Ellie Johnston, Georgia Ravics and Annessa Biddle all nabbing impressive doubles.

Biddle was unstoppable at times in a 273-metre, 15-tackle bust display, with hooker Quincy Dodd and Tayla Preston each putting on two try assists.

Parramatta arguably only have themselves to blame for the record defeat, turning in a shocking 54 per cent completion rate and missing 54 tackles.

The Sharks finish their NRLW campaign in sixth, while it wasn't a campaign to remember for the Eels after last season's grand final appearance, claiming the wooden spoon with just one win from nine outings.