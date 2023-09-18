Most coaches involved in the NRLW believe the competition is not ready for an expansion to 12 teams, a poll has revealed.

The NRL is considering options for the women's game, asking non-participating clubs to indicate their preferred entry date into the NRLW.

After increasing from six teams to 10 this season, initial planning had centred around two further teams joining in 2024.

But the suggestion has largely been rejected by players, who have concerns over squad depth and the number of blowout scores late in this season once injuries took hold.

The majority of NRLW coaches believe expansion is not a good idea. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

There are also questions over how new clubs would be able to build a competitive roster, with almost 60 per cent of all players already signed to existing teams for next season.

An AAP survey of the 10 NRLW clubs found that seven coaches are against any expansion next season.

An eighth does not have a strong opinion either way, while a ninth coach said the only expansion they could see working was if the Warriors were introduced as an 11th team next year.

Only one of the 10 coaches said there would be enough players to support 12 teams next year.

Several coaches also believed that increasing squad numbers from 24 players should be a higher priority for the NRL.

"We need bigger squads. I had a third of my salary cap sitting on the bench last week," St George Illawarra coach Jamie Soward said.

"The eligibility for age needs to be looked at. You shouldn't have to be 18, because our development squads are all 17-year-olds.

"We also need to have some feedback and sit in a room with the coaches.

"We're the ones getting our hands dirty, why aren't we having some contribution to the game, what it looks like and when new teams are coming in?"

But the coaches are confident the game is going in the right direction for significant growth in the second tier and next generation.

It's expected the NSW Rugby League will move its state cup to the same window as the NRLW next season, making it a proper reserve grade competition.

The introduction of a full NSWRL under-17 competition below the under-19s is also likely to help.

"It's 100% going to be building up the standard of the NRLW in years to come," Sydney Roosters coach John Strange said.

"But it's not going to improve the product next year if any more teams come in, it's as simple as that.

"There has to be a step backwards to go forward in this journey, but two in 2025 is the maximum.

"If they go more than two in 2025 or two next year, the game is going to go backwards and I believe it will hurt the brand."