New Zealand-based Warriors supporters will need to stay up until close to midnight if their team qualify for the grand final, after the NRL ruled out moving kick off to a more Kiwi-friendly timeslot.

The league's chief executive Andrew Abdo also doubled down on scheduling the Warriors' preliminary final against Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium for a 9.50pm kick-off, Auckland time.

The NRL permitted the Warriors to host their home semi-final at twilight last Saturday, with the game against Newcastle kicking off at 6.05pm local time (4.05pm AEST).

The previous week the Warriors travelled to Penrith for an early evening qualifying final against the Panthers.

But the Warriors return to Australia to face Brisbane on Saturday at 7.50pm - or just before 10pm in New Zealand.

Saturday night fixtures in Australia kicked off at 7.35pm during the regular season.

Addin Fonua-Blake scores a try for the Warriors. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

"But we are now at the preliminary finals, we're playing in Australia and we have a 7.50 kick-off on Friday and Saturday," Abdo said.

"We were fortunate enough to be able to ... get some changes made over the last couple of weeks when we were playing in New Zealand.

"(But) 7.50 on a Saturday is prime-time television and is going to give a lot of families and a lot of people an opportunity to enjoy a high-quality match."

The Warriors' most recent grand final appearance, in 2011, came during a six-year period when the NRL showpiece kicked off at twilight, meaning the game was broadcast to New Zealand from 7pm.

But this year's decider will kick off at 9.30pm Auckland time, even if the Warriors qualify.

"There's no plans to move the kick-off, regardless of which teams are playing," Abdo said.

"It's a full day of football. We have three games of football, we have the state championship, we have the NRLW grand final and the NRL grand final.

"We have fans there from early and a 7.30 kick-off means that that goes all around Australia in prime time.

"7.30 is when the grand final kicks off. We're really comfortable with that."

The Warriors are untroubled by the prospect of a late kick-off at the Broncos' cauldron.

"We've played that late (slot) a lot this year in Australia. So it's about sleeping, team walk, team lunch," coach Andrew Webster said.

"I don't think (Suncorp Stadium) is daunting. The biggest thing for us is we respect whoever we play. We respect them but we don't fear them."