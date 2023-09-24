Brisbane's double strike unites codes and dreams

The Brisbane Broncos rarely drop games at Suncorp Stadium. The Brisbane Lions NEVER drop them at the Gabba. It's with this statistical assurance in mind that tens of thousands of highly optimistic supporters march to the river city's two most iconic sporting arenas late on Saturday afternoon.

Rugby League and AFL have enjoyed a fortnight long cuddle in Brisbane, on account of the Broncos and Lions ascending in near-parallel fashion in season 2023. Both sides finished second, earned a home preliminary final, are near impenetrable at home and are pursuing a long absent Holy Grail with a crop of hardened veterans and irresistible emerging talent. For Brisbane's footy loving public the two results have become linked at an almost spiritual level.

Penrith dropped an emphatic marker on next week's NRL Grand Final in its obliteration of Melbourne on Friday night. A Panther beating blueprint is required and the architectural matchup in the second preliminary final is excellent. Andrew Webster - the guy who by all reports used the attacking IP he created for the Panthers to construct a season worthy of challenging the All Blacks for the affections of New Zealand. And Kevin Walters - the guy who won everything as a player, won a fair bit as a coach and spent the year disproving the impressions of many - dreaming of returning a powerhouse club to its promised land. Different stories.

All to play for.

Across town, the Brisbane Lions have leaked 30 points in the opening quarter. Not at all to script, one might even say they're getting 'Vossed,' in recognition of the legendary Carlton coach who has a grandstand named after him at Lions HQ.

Eric Hipwood of the Lions celebrates with teammates after victory in the preliminary final against Carlton. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Junior games are taking place on the Suncorp Stadium surface at around 6.30pm. Watching on from halfway in their club polo's and tracksuits; Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam and Patrick Carrigan. Nearby are Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Te Maire Martin and Shaun Johnson. The media box sparks up with discussions of some of the match-ups on offer.

"Reyno's played a heap of finals, he's got more around him and he'll strangle them with his boot."

"If Fonua Blake and Barnett are rolling, Johnson's gonna be massive. Give him some space and he'll unlock the backs for sure."

"Fonua-Blake's definitely got it in him to get over Haas. He has to get over the top of him right from the start or they'll struggle."

"If Haas is running for 200 metres and finding offloads the Broncos win."

"I'd take either of them against (James) Fisher-Harris."

"True."

"Carrigan and Harris is a tough one to pick."

"True."