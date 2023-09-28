Brad Fittler steps down as NSW State of Origin coach

Brad Fittler has informed the NSW Rugby League he will not stay on as the Blues' State of Origin coach, ending months of speculation around his future following two consecutive series defeats.

Without a contract for 2024, Fittler put a coaching proposal to the NSWRL board last week, which included a complete overhaul of his stafffor the next series.

Fittler had proposed that Phil Gould would come on board as an advisor, along with Matt King and Dean Young as assistants.

The NSWRL board met on Wednesday to discuss Fittler's proposal and his own future in the role.

AAP was told that the NSWRL were unlikely to initially offer Fittler any more than a one-year deal.

Instead, Fittler withdrew from the process on Thursday, leaving the Blues to search for a new coach next season.

Fittler coached NSW in six consecutive series, winning three and losing three.

The news comes on the same day Billy Slater signed a three-year contract extension to remain in charge of Queensland's Origin side.