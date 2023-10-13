Open Extended Reactions

South Sydney legend Nathan Merritt has awoken from his coma, one week after being found unresponsive and left fighting for his life.

The Rabbitohs confirmed on Friday night that Merritt was awake and surrounded by his immediate family at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney's inner west.

"Fantastic news tonight!" Souths posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"The Merritt family has updated us that Nath is now awake with his immediate family by his side.

"He remains in hospital receiving brilliant care from his doctors and nurses. Keep that recovery going, Merro! We are all behind you!"

Former Rabbitohs star Nathan Merritt. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Merritt had been taken to hospital and placed on life support last Friday after he was found unresponsive at his aunt's house, one week after playing in the Koori Knockout.

The former NSW State of Origin winger was believed to have had an adverse reaction to prescribed pain-killers.

Merritt's sister had taken to social media during the week there had been a slight improvement in the 40-year-old's condition, before Friday's update.

The flyer is one of the most beloved figures in South Sydney's modern history, playing 218 of his 237 first-grade games across two stints at the Redfern club.