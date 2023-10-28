Kangaroos thump Kiwis ahead of Pacific decider

Open Extended Reactions

Lindsay Collins has proved an unlikely hero for the Kangaroos, scoring two tries to help the Australians to a rousing 36-18 win over New Zealand in their Pacific Nations Championships league clash in Melbourne.

Coming off the bench Collins scored with his first touch of the ball in the 21st minute and secured his first-ever career double soon after thanks to a quick play-the-ball by Harry Grant, who fired a pass to the Sydney Roosters prop.

In a high-quality taster for the tournament final in Hamilton next Saturday which will again feature the trans-Tasman rivals, the Kangaroos led 18-12 at half-time at AAMI Park.

Playing his first match in almost three months due to two suspensions, Valentine Holmes, who was a controversial selection by Australia coach Mal Meninga after an offseason white powder incident, opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

The winger was the beneficiary of pin-point grubber into the in-goal by Kangaroos skipper James Tedesco which bounced up into his arms.

Lindsay Collins has proved an unlikely hero for the Kangaroos, scoring two tries to help the Australians to a rousing 36-18 win over New Zealand; their eight victory in these sides last nine meetings. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The Kiwis answered back through second-rower Briton Nikora and then had the final say of the half when winger Ronaldo Mulitalo out-leapt his rivals to take a Jahrome Hughes bomb.

The home side extended the lead 10 minutes into the second half when Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards, lining up on the wing, was on the spot after Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow got around opposite centre Joseph Manu.

Holmes then added a penalty strike to push the lead out to 26-12.

Replacement NZ hooker Fa'amanu Brown made it temporarily interesting when he burrowed over the line from dummy-half in the 69th minute.

But Ben Hunt wrapped the result when he matched Brown's effort with three minutes remaining.

Cameron Murray then capped the night, busting over for Australia's sixth try in the final minute.

The Kangaroos have won eight of their past nine against the Kiwis, who last tasted victory in Australia in 2015.