Holmes retains wing spot for Kangaroos in final

Valentine Holmes has edged out Selwyn Cobbo and retains his spot on the wing for Australia in the Pacific Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday.

North Queensland centre Holmes played in the 36-18 win over the Kiwis in Melbourne last week after Cobbo was given the Test debut in the 38-12 win over Samoa a fortnight earlier.

Holmes, 28, had been fined and suspended for that one match by the NRL for posting an image on social media in September of him holding a small bag containing white powder.

Coach Mal Meninga had said he was was a "big fan" of Holmes and was prepared to overlook a silly mistake and pick him in the squad.

Meninga did have a genuine selection to make for the clash in Hamilton, but elected to go with Holmes who has played 21 Tests and won two World Cups.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Holmes has the added string to his bow of goal kicking. He landed six goals last week and scored a try in a 16-point haul.

The other changes Meninga made were expected with props Payne Haas and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, rested last week after starring against Samoa, returning to the starting side and Thomas Flegler and Jake Trbojevic both listed as reserves.

Back-rower Liam Martin also returns with forward Reuben Cotter reverting to the bench.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire has resisted the temptation to switch Joseph Manu from centre to fullback.

Manu has been listed to play centre with Matt Timoko while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad remains in the custodian position.

The Pacific Bowl final will be played in Port Moresby on Sunday between Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

The Bati will start favourites after demolishing the Kumuls 43-16 last week.

Fiji will only be stronger with Penrith flyer Sunia Turuva returning on the wing after missing one match with a calf injury.