St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan has expressed his desire to bring Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake back to the club where his career began.

On Thursday the Warriors confirmed reports the Tonga international was seeking an early release from the Auckland club on compassionate grounds.

"Chief executive Cameron George said the club is considering the request," the Warriors said in a statement.

Fonua-Blake was critical for the Kiwi outfit en route to a top-four finish in 2023.

The 27-year-old, who played 97 NRL games for Manly before joining the Warriors in 2021, signed for the Sea Eagles after impressing in the junior grades at the Dragons.

Flanagan is desperate to add some starch to his pack and declared his club would be keeping a keen eye on developments surrounding Fonua-Blake's future.

"We'll be monitoring what happens there, that's for sure," the Dragons coach told AAP.

"We want good players and he fits into that category.

"Without a doubt we'll look at it because he's got a history with our club."

St George Illawarra have money to spend and several spots available in their top-30 squad this season, with Flanagan proclaiming earlier this week he was hopeful of luring Joey Manu away from the Sydney Roosters.

Flanagan developed a reputation for his shrewd recruitment at Cronulla but has resisted rushing into moves at the Dragons.

The Red V have signed just two players - South Sydney's Hame Sele and Flanagan's son Kyle from Canterbury - for the 2024 season.

Fonua-Blake is currently on tour with Tonga and captained the side to two narrow defeats against England, with the final Test taking place in Leeds on Saturday.