South Sydney great Paul Sait dies

South Sydney great Paul Sait has died, aged 76.

Sait, who won two grand finals with the Rabbitohs in 1970 and 1971 and played in their 1968 premiership-winning campaign, had been ill for some time.

The centre, who moved into the middle later in his career, also played 16 Tests for Australia and six games for NSW between 1970 and 1975.

South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Paul Sait charges into the St George defence at Redfern Oval in 1976. John Patrick O'Gready/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

"Paul is renowned as one of the great South Sydney men of the club's third golden era," Souths CEO Blake Solly said.

"His contribution the equal of the likes of Sattler, McCarthy, Coote and Simms.

"He was able to earn his way into a first grade team that won four premierships in five years, and cemented his name in the folklore of South Sydney."

Sait was named in the Rabbitohs' Dream Team in 2004, which recognised the club's all-time best side since the league's foundation year of 1908.

He scored 29 tries in 165 first-grade games for Souths.

"He was recognised as one of the two best centres to play for this club in its first century," Solly said.

"Fittingly he was a life member of our club."