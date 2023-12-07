Capewell joins Warriors after Broncos release

Open Extended Reactions

The Warriors have signed Kurt Capewell on a three-year deal after the second-rower was granted an immediate release by Brisbane from the final year of his contract.

The 30-year-old was on the Broncos' books until the end of 2024 but had been told he would not be re-signed beyond his current deal and will now join the Warriors for preseason.

Brisbane had shown their hand by re-signing rising back-rowers Brendan Piakura and Jordan Riki long-term.

Capewell, a Queensland representative, met with Warriors coach Andrew Webster last month in Auckland and has a prior relationship with him from his two seasons at Penrith where he won the 2021 NRL title.

Capewell has played 139 NRL games for Cronulla, the Panthers, and Broncos.

"Kurt is a winner with tremendous passion and a terrific work ethic," Webster said.

"I thoroughly enjoyed working with him when we were both at Penrith and I know from that experience that he'll add so much to our squad and to the club in an overall sense."

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters said Capewell had been instrumental in taking the Broncos from outside the top eight to the NRL grand final.

"He has made a big impact at our club in a short period of time since joining in 2021 and we wish him well," Walters said.

Brisbane's forward pack will have a fresh look in 2024 and new recruit Jaiyden Hunt wants to put his hat in the ring for a gig.

With grand final props Thomas Flegler (Dolphins) and Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast) now at other clubs, the opportunity is there for Hunt.

The 25-year-old Brisbane-raised Hunt was recruited from St George Illawarra on a two-year deal. He had a year left on his Dragons contract but the opportunity to play for the club he supported in his youth was a wonderful opportunity.

"I got told at the Dragons that there wasn't really a spot for me," Hunt said.

"My manager called and said the Broncos were interested and I said I'd jump in a heartbeat.

"I flew up and saw the facilities and had a chat to Kevvie. He said it was all about hard work and mateship here. That's a great club culture and what I really like."

Hunt is ready to fight hard for a bench position initially after playing just the 14 NRL games so far.

Nothing has ever been handed to him on a plate in his career.

"When I was younger I wasn't the greatest at rugby league," Hunt said.

"Coming through I was never in Queensland sides. I've always had to fight the whole way through.

"I'm used to it, I guess.

"I'll do whatever the team needs and Kevvie wants. If he wants me to play back row, I'll play there. If he wants me to play in the middle I'll try hard in every area."