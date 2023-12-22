Former Queensland State of Origin representative Carl Webb has died aged 42.

The 187-game NRL forward had been battling motor neurone disease since 2020 and after his diagnosis established the Carl Webb Foundation to raise funds and awareness of the condition.

Webb made his NRL debut with Brisbane in 2000 and quickly became known as one of the toughest customers in the league.

He began a six-year stint with North Queensland in 2005 but missed that year's grand final through suspension.

At representative level, Webb earned 12 caps for the Maroons, memorably scoring a try on Origin debut as a 20-year-old in 2001.

Carl Webb charges into the defence for the Indigenous All Stars. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

He went on to feature across the first three series of Queensland's eight-year dynasty.

Webb made his sole appearance for Australia in the 2008 ANZAC Test, where the Kangaroos and Kiwis commemorated 100 years of rugby league in Australia.

ARL commission chairman Peter V'landys led the tributes to Webb, who featured in the maiden Indigenous All Stars match in 2010.

"Anyone who has come across Carl's battle will have been touched by his bravery," V'landys said.

"He was a fearsome player and competitor and one of the toughest forwards to play in his era. He had a physical presence and aggression which was unmatched.

"He showed every bit of that toughness following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease.

"On behalf of the commission, I extend my condolences to Carl's family, friends and all those who played with and knew him."