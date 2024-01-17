NRL scraps penalties for short dropouts, kick-offs

The NRL has scrapped penalties for illegal restarts in a bid to encourage more teams to take short kick-offs and dropouts.

In the only change to the game's rules for the 2024 season, teams will no longer cop a penalty when a kick restart fails to go 10 metres or enters touch on the full.

Instead, the receiving team will be given a play-the-ball 10 metres out from the line of the kick and 10 metres in from touch.

The rule change comes after a significant increase in the amount of short droputs in recent seasons, leading to more contested possessions.

However it has previously come with a risk, given teams effectively gave away two points via a penalty goal each time the dropout did not go 10 metres or went out on the full.

That proved crucial in last year's grand final with Brisbane giving away two points to a penalty when a drop out went out on the full in the first half.

Penrith went on to win the game by two points.

"While relatively minor, this change will add to the unpredictability of the game," head of football Graham Annesley said.

"Teams will no longer risk conceding significant territory as well as a penalty for attempting to regain possession from restarts of play.

"We undertook a thorough review of the 2023 season, including consultation with the NRL clubs, the RLPA and other stakeholders.

"While there was a strong desire to keep changes to a minimum, this minor change will incentivise short kick-offs and drop-outs."

The tweak is the only one made ahead of the 2024 season as the NRL continues a period of stabilisation of their rules following rapid change during the COVID era.