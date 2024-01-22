Johnson and Reynolds injured, but no round one concern

Open Extended Reactions

The Warriors are confident Shaun Johnson will be fine to start the NRL season, despite suffering a moderate ankle sprain at training.

Johnson left Warriors training last week in a moon boot after going down hurt, and was sent for scans on Friday.

Shaun Johnson during a New Zealand Warriors training session. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

Those tests have shown some damage, just six and a half weeks out from the club's season opener against the Sharks.

But in a statement, a club official said Johnson would be fine to play in the Auckland match.

"It was confirmed today that he has a moderate ankle sprain, but is in no doubt for the match against the Sharks," the spokesman said.

The 33-year-old's injury does mean he would be unlikely to play in the Warriors' pre-season fixtures.

Johnson was the feel-good story of last season, with the playmaker narrowly missing out on the Dally M while taking his club to a preliminary final.

The halfback topped the NRL for try assists, and earned himself a one-year contract after at one stage believing retirement was likely.

Losing Johnson for the start of the season would have come as a huge blow for the Warriors, who have Te Maire Martin, the fit-again Luke Metcalfe and returning Chanel Harsis-Tavita as halves options.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has also returned to the squad, and will play in the backline.

Meanwhile, Brisbane are confident Adam Reynolds will not be sidelined by a foot injury.

The Broncos halfback limped from training on Monday, before scans showed a foot muscle strain.

The 33-year-old is not expected to be sidelined from training for any more than a few days, with Brisbane's first game against the Sydney Roosters in Las Vegas on March 2.

"We'll see how Adam pulls up over the next 24 hours, but he is a quick healer and we expect him to be back running in the coming days," Broncos performance boss Dave Ballard said