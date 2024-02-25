NRL 2024 team-by-team season preview

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NRL season is rapidly approaching with kick-off set to take place in Las Vegas. The Panthers are eyeing a seemingly impossible fourth straight title, despite suffering from salary cap pressures. The Broncos are looking to go one better than last year, whilst plenty of clubs have been sharpening their rosters hoping to make a charge towards premiership glory.

We go through each team, look at their best line-ups, where we think they will finish the season, and the odds on offer. Make sure you're prepared for the start of the 2024 NRL season.

Brisbane Broncos

Home Ground: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Coach: Kevin Walters

The Broncos went agonisingly close to winning the premiership last season, having the trophy snatched from their grasp in the final minutes of the Grand Final against Penrith. They have lost a couple of key players heading into the 2024 season, without being all that active on the player market themselves. Having recently extended the contract of halfback Adam Reynolds the club will be hoping he can remain fit throughout and lead the Broncos all the way this time. They will be tested early with one of the toughest starts of any club, including a third round grand final replay. We will have a fair indication of how they will fare after the first five games.

Best side: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Selwyn Cobbo 4. Kotoni Staggs 5. Jordan Pereira 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Kobe Hetherington, 16. Fletcher Baker, 17. Xavier Willison

Biggest loss: Tom Flegler Biggest gain: Jaiyden Hunt

First five: Roosters (LV), Rabbitohs (H), Panthers (A), Cowboys (H), Storm (A)

Last year's finish: 2nd

Predicted 2024 finish: 3rd

TAB odds: Premiers $4.50, Top 4: $1.60, Final 8: $1.15, Most Losses: $201

Canberra Raiders

Home ground: GIO Stadium Canberra

Coach: Ricky Stuart

The Raiders snuck into the finals last year only to have their season ended by the Knights in the first week. They lose Jack Wighton this year which will require a major rethink of how they play the game. There is pressure on coach Ricky Stuart to produce and overcoming the loss of Wighton could prove to be one of his greatest challenges. Still the Raiders have plenty of exciting backs and one of the most productive forward packs in the league, strengthened by the acquisition of Panthers forward Zac Hosking. They begin the season with three out of five games on the road, including an opening opportunity to avenge their semifinal defeat in Newcastle.

Best side: 1. Xavier Savage 2. Jordan Rapana 3. Matt Timoko 4. Seb Kris 5. Nick Cotric 6. Kaeo Weekes 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papalii 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Elliott Whitehead 12. Hudson Young 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Zac Hosking 16. Emre Guler 17. Morgan Smithies

Biggest loss: Jack Wighton Biggest gain: Zac Hosking

First five: Knights (A), Tigers (H), Warriors (A), Sharks (A). Eels (H)

Last year's finish: 8th

Predicted 2024 finish: 13th

TAB odds: Premiers: $67, Top 4: $10, Final 8: $4.50, Most Losses: $6.50

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Home Grounds: Accor Stadium, Belmore Sports Ground.

Coach: Cameron Ciraldo

The Bulldogs have continued their rebuild after a very disappointing 2023 season. Coach Ciraldo has now assembled a team mostly free of inherited players, so there will be no excuses for him if they don't make solid improvements. The club has signed a group of utility players based on their work ethic and drive to succeed, though it is yet to be seen exactly how Ciraldo will fit these new pieces into his starting puzzle. Even if they don't exactly click, there should be no lack of effort or repeat of the heartless defence on display at times last year. If the Bulldogs don't nudge their way up the ladder in 2024, the pitch forks and torches will be out on the streets of Bankstown.

Best side: 1. Blake Taaffe 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Sam Hughes 11. Jacob Preston 12. Viliame Kikau 13. Josh Curran Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Chris Patolo 16. Ryan Sutton 17. Poasa Faamausili

Biggest loss: Jake Averillo Biggest gain: Stephen Crichton

First five: Eels (A), Sharks (A), Titans (H), Rabbitohs (A), Roosters (H)

Last year's finish: 15th

Predicted 2024 finish: 14th

TAB odds: Premiers: $34, Top 4: $9, Final 8: $3.50, Most Losses: $11

Cronulla Sharks

Home Ground: PointsBet Stadium (Shark Park)

Coach: Craig Fitzgibbon

The Sharks have seen Matt Moylan and Wade Graham depart as coach Craig Fitzgibbon looks to improve upon the club's sixth-place finish last season. Braydon Trindall is set to take a permanent place in the halves alongside Nicho Hynes. Combining with Will Kennedy at fullback and Blayke Brailey at hooker the Sharks have one of the league's most dynamic spines. They have a relatively cushy start to the season, returning from a tough trip to Auckland to face the Bulldogs, Tigers and Raiders before enjoying the bye. It is hard to see where they will find the improvement to threaten for the premiership, but Fitzgibbon should not be underestimated, nor should the depth of talent making its way through the Sharks junior system.

Best side: 1. Will Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane Bench: 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Royce Hunt 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Sifa Talakai

Biggest loss: Wade Graham Biggest gain: Billy Burns

First five: Warriors (A), Bulldogs (H), Tigers (A), Raiders (H), BYE

Last year's finish: 6th

Predicted 2024 finish: 9th

TAB odds: Premiers: $23, Top 4: $3.50, Final 8: $1.85, Most Losses: $29

Dolphins

Home Ground: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

Coach: Wayne Bennett

The Dolphins surprised everyone at the start of their debut season, opening with a massive upset of the Roosters and winning more games than they lost in the following weeks. They faded towards the end of the year through a lack of depth, but have addressed that issue with some astute purchases during the offseason. This is Wayne Bennett's final year at the helm and you can bet his players will be fired up to give him a fitting farewell. There won't be any teams taking them lightly this time around, but the influx of new talent will see their performance level lift, to the point where they should play finals football for the first time.

Best side: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jack Bostock 3. Herbie Farnworth 4. Tesi Niu 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Isaiya Katoa 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Tom Flegler 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Jarrod Wallace 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenny Bromwich 13. Tom Gilbert Bench: 14. Ray Stone 15. Connelly Lemuelu 16. Jesse Bromwich 17. Valynce Te Whare

Biggest loss: Poasa Faamausili Biggest gain: Tom Flegler

First five: Cowboys (H), Dragons (H), BYE, Titans (A), Tigers (H)

Last year's finish: 13th

Predicted 2023 finish: 7th

TAB odds: Premiers: $41, Top 4: $8, Final 8: $3.50, Most Losses: $10

Gold Coast Titans

Home Ground: Cbus Super Stadium

Coach: Des Hasler

The Titans start anew under the guidance of proven head coach Des Hasler, who will enjoy the challenge of squeezing the full potential out of this talented squad. Hasler will have them fit and fully prepared for their rather soft start to the season, facing the Dragons before a bye and then the Bulldogs. The Titans will look to unleash their flashy backs behind their dominant pack with Tino Fa'asuamalaeaui and David Fifita among the most destructive runners of the football in rugby league. Is it possible for Hasler to bring about an instant boost in performance? All the talk out of the Gold Coast suggests he has already made a huge impression on the playing group.

Best side: 1. Keano Kini 2. Alofi Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamalaeaui 11. Beau Fermor 12. David Fifita 13. Isaac Liu Bench: 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Jaimin Jolliffe 16. Keenan Palasia 17. Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui

Biggest loss: Kruise Leeming Biggest gain: Keenan Palasia

First five: Dragons (H), BYE, Bulldogs (A), Dolphins (H), Cowboys (A)

Last year's finish: 14th

Predicted 2024 finish: 11th

TAB odds: Premiers: $51, Top 4: $5, Final 8: $2.50, Most Losses: $17

Manly Sea Eagles

Home Ground: 4 Pines Park, Brookvale

Coach: Anthony Seibold

Coach Seibold's second year in charge starts off with a load of potential and a mountain of questions. How will he fit former Tigers halfback Luke Brooks into the side? Will Brooks form a formidable combination with veteran star Daly Cherry-Evans or is there a chance they will get in each other's way? Can Tom Trbojevic stay on the field for an entire season? Will Josh Schuster make a successful transition into the forwards or will his generous contract prove to be an ongoing burden to the club? Do they have enough punch in the backline to compete with the top sides? They start the season in Las Vegas against the Rabbitohs and if they survive that distraction, then face equally tough games against the Roosters, Eels and Panthers in the following weeks.

Best side: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Reuben Garrick 3. Tommy Talau 4. Tolu Koula 5. Jason Saab 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Taniela Paseka 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Josh Schuster 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 15. Matthew Lodge 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Ben Trbojevic

Biggest loss: Samuela Fainu Biggest gain: Luke Brooks

First five: Rabbitohs (LV), Roosters (H), Eels (A), Dragons (A), Panthers (H)

Last year's finish: 12th

Predicted 2024 finish: 6th

TAB odds: Premiers $21, Top 4: $4, Final 8: $1.90, Most Losses: $26

Melbourne Storm

Home Ground: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Coach: Craig Bellamy

Craig Bellamy steps into his 22nd season as the Storm's head coach, and again, it may or may not be his last in charge. Bellamy has the club's blessing to transition into a coaching director role, whenever he feels ready. He took the perennially successful club to within one game of the Grand Final last year, but the preliminary final thumping at the hands of the Panthers wouldn't have sat well with Bellamy or his players. The departure of Justin Olam to the Tigers will leave an enormous hole in the backline, but the return of Ryan Papenhuyzen from injury will have all fans of the game excited. The Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes, Cameron Munster, Papenhuyzen spine is easily one of the best in the league and Bellamy has a long established knack of slotting bit-part players in around them.

Best side: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Xavier Coates 3. Nick Meaney 4. Reimis Smith 5. Will Warbrick 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Christian Welch 9. Harry Grant 10. Tui Kamikamica 11. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 12. Eli Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Trent Loiero 16. Shawn Blore 17. Tepai Moeroa

Biggest loss: Justin Olam Biggest gain: Shawn Blore

First five: Panthers (H), Warriors (H), Knights (A), BYE, Broncos (H)

Last year's finish: 3rd

Predicted 2024 finish: 4th

TAB odds::Premiers: $11, Top 4: $2.65, Final 8: $1.55, Most Losses: $67

Newcastle Knights

Home Ground: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Coach: Adam O'Brien

The Knights stormed home last season to play finals football after coach Adam O'Brien was seemingly under enormous pressure to retain his job. Kalyn Ponga returned from early season concussion concerns and an ill-fated run at five-eighth to dominate from his preferred fullback position. His Dally M medal winning efforts were key to the Knights' winning run that ended in the second week of the finals at the hands of the Warriors. Jack Cogger returns to the club in 2024 after successful stints in the Super League and at the Panthers and he'll apply some pressure to Jackson Hastings, while contributing in a utility role.

Best side: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Greg Marzhew 3. Bradman Best 4. Dane Gagai 5. Enari Tuala 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Jacob Saifiti 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Jed Cartwright 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Jack Cogger 15. Brodie Jones 16. Leo Thompson 17. Jack Hetherington

Biggest loss: Dominic Young Biggest gain: Jack Cogger

First five: Raiders (H), Cowboys (A), Storm (H), Warriors (A), Dragons (H)

Last year's finish: 5th

Predicted 2024 finish: 8th

TAB odds: Premiers: $26, Top 4: $4.50, Final 8: $2.10, Most Losses: $21

New Zealand Warriors

Home Grounds: Go Media Stadium, Auckland, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Coach: Andrew Webster

The Warriors had an outstanding 2023 season under coach Andrew Webster and will be very keen to challenge for their maiden premiership in 2024. The return of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, after a frustrating stint in rugby union, has Warriors fans and indeed fans of the game very excited. He could very well be the missing ingredient to take them all the way. Certainly Webster has them playing an exciting, but more disciplined style of football, and with Shaun Johnson steering the ship they will once again cause nightmares for opponents both at home and on the road.

Best side: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 4. Rocco Berry 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitch Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Bunty Afoa 16. Jackson Ford 17. Tom Ale

Biggest loss: Josh Curran Biggest gain: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

First five: Sharks (H), Storm (A), Raiders (H), Knights (H), Rabbitohs (A)

Last year's finish: 4th

Predicted 2024 finish: 1st

TAB odds: Premiers: $17, Top 4: $3.25, Final 8: $1.65, Most Losses: $29

North Queensland Cowboys

Home Ground: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Coach: Todd Payten

The Cowboys had a disappointing season in 2023, missing out on the finals. There continues to be talk surrounding a reportedly less than happy Jason Taumalolo, with coach Todd Payten using the highly paid backrower sparingly at times. On paper the Cowboys have all the ingredients to threaten the top sides, but team harmony is vital and often elusive. The club has been relatively quiet on the player acquisition front and have had a couple of senior players retire. Still, if Payten can get them to click, the Cowboys can be back challenging for the finals.

Best side: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Murray Taulagi 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Semi Valemei 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Reuben Cotter 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Coen Hess 16. Luciano Leilua 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Biggest loss: Peta Hiku Biggest gain: Viliami Vailea

First five: Dolphins (A), Knights (H), Dragons (A), Broncos (A), Titans (H)

Last year's finish: 11th

Predicted 2024 finish: 12th

TAB odds: Premiers: $19, Top 4: $3.25, Final 8: $1.65, Most Losses: $41

Parramatta Eels

Home Ground: CommBank Stadium Parramatta

Coach: Brad Arthur

The Eels went from grand finalists, to a dismal 10th-place finish in the space of a year, as predictions of a diminishing premiership window played out on the field. A lack of depth across the squad and a shortage of class in the outside backs remain the two biggest issues for the Eels. They have moved Waqa Blake on and signed Morgan Harper from the Sea Eagles in a move which doesn't exactly look to be the answer. Can Brad Arthur keep his star halves on the field and have them work some magic behind a talented forward pack? Can centres Will Penisini and Daejarn Asi step up to be the attacking weapons the Eels need or are Parramatta fans in for another frustrating year?

Best side: 1. Clint Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Will Penisini 4. Daejarn Asi 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Junior Paulo 9. Brendan Hands 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Shaun Lane 12. Ryan Matterson 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Kelma Tuilagi 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Bryce Cartwright 17. Wiremu Greig

Biggest loss: Josh Hodgson Biggest gain: Kelma Tuilagi

First five: Bulldogs (H), Panthers (A), Sea Eagles (H), Tigers (H), Raiders (A)

Last year's finish: 10th

Predicted 2024 finish: 15th

TAB odds: Premiers: $19, Top 4: $4.50, Final 8: $1.90, Most Losses: $29

Penrith Panthers

Home Ground: BlueBet Stadium Penrith

Coach: Ivan Cleary

The Panthers completed a hat trick of titles last season, pipping the Broncos in the grand final. The 2024 season sees them lose more stars to the salary cap, putting further pressure on their prodigious talent nursery. It is just about impossible to see them winning it all again, surely, but I kept saying the same thing about Melbourne Cup champion Makybe Diva. They start the season with an incredibly tough run, so we should see how they have adjusted after those first five games.

Best side: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Brian To'o 3. Taylan May 4. Izack Tago 5. Sunia Turuva 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Henry 17. Matt Eisenhuth

Biggest loss: Stephen Crichton Biggest gain: Paul Alamoti

First five: Storm (A), Eels (H), Broncos (H), Roosters (A), Sea Eagles (A)

Last year's finish: 1st (Premiers)

Predicted 2024 finish: 2nd

TAB odds: Premiers: $4, Top 4: $1.45, Final 8: $1.06, Most Losses: $501

St George Illawarra Dragons

Home Ground: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium [Kogarah] WIN Stadium [Wollongong]

Coach: Shane Flanagan

The Dragons pulled the trigger and fired coach Anthony Griffin last year, naming Shane Flanagan as his replacement. Flanagan has not been allowed to hold a head coach position since his success and downfall at the Sharks. Can he bring this disjointed rabble of a side together for a winning season? Talk that he will be handing the organisational reins to son Kyle rather than star half Ben Hunt must have fans holding their collective breath in fear of a looming disaster. Still a new coach with a reputation for discipline might just be what the Dragons need, as long as they don't succumb to the destructive nature of perceived nepotism.

Best side: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Zac Lomax 3. Moses Suli 4. Jack Bird 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Hame Sele 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Jaydn Su'A 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Hame Sele 15. Francis Molo 16. Michael Molo 17. Dan Russell

Biggest loss: Jayden Sullivan Biggest gain: Raymond Faitala-Mariner

First five: Titans (A), Dolphins (A), Cowboys (H), Sea Eagles (H), Knights (A)

Last year's finish: 16th

Predicted 2024 finish: 17th

TAB odds: Premiers: $81, Top 4: $13, Final 8: $6.50, Most Losses: $3.25

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Home Ground: Accor Stadium (Olympic Stadium Homebush)

Coach: Jason Demetriou

The Bunnies just missed out on the finals last year after a disappointing end to their season. They welcome Jack Wighton to the side, once he has served a suspension, and it will be interesting to see how he works in with Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell and that often magical Souths backline. They start their year with a trip to Las Vegas, before a couple of tough clashes against the Broncos and Roosters. It is really difficult to quantify how much of a difference Wighton will make to the Rabbitohs, who had their issues with consistency in recent seasons.

Best side: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Tyrone Munro 3. Jack Wighton 4. Campbell Graham 5. Alex Johnston 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tom Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Tevita Tatola 11. Jai Arrow 12. Keaon Koloamatangi 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Sean Keppie 16. Tallis Duncan 17. Daniel Suluka Fifita

Biggest loss: Blake Taafe Biggest gain: Jack Wighton

First five: Sea Eagles (LV), Broncos (A), Roosters (A), Bulldogs (H), Warriors (H)

Last year's finish: 9th

Predicted 2024 finish: 10th

TAB odds: Premiers $11, Top 4: $2.50, Final 8: $1.40, Most Losses: $81

Sydney Roosters

Home Ground: Allianz Stadium

Coach: Trent Robinson

The Roosters were a little disappointing last year, with star recruit Brandon Smith never really hitting top form for the club. They squeaked into the finals where they narrowly beat the Sharks, before losing to the Storm in the second week. They have strengthened their already formidable pack with the inclusion of Panthers prop Spencer Leniu. Dom Young joins them on the wing from the Knights and Joseph Suaali'i is playing his final season before departing for rugby union. It should be enough to spark another finals run, but maybe not enough to go all the way.

Best side: 1. James Tedesco 2. Joseph Suaalii 3. Joseph Manu 4. Billy Smith 5. Dom Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Nat Butcher 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Egan Butcher 15. Angus Crichton 16. Sitili Tupouniua 17. Spencer Leniu

Biggest loss: Drew Hutchison Biggest gain: Spencer Leniu

First five: Broncos (LV), Sea Eagles (A), Rabbitohs (H), Panthers (H), Bulldogs (A)

Last year's finish: 7th

Predicted 2024 finish: 5th

TAB odds: Premiers: $9, Top 4: $2.25, Final 8: $1.30, Most Losses: $101

Wests Tigers

Home Grounds: Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leichhardt Oval

Coach: Benji Marshall

The Tigers start all over again, again, but this time with Benji Marshall at the helm and a whole new boardroom behind him. Surely, THIS is the fresh start beleaguered Tigers fans have been waiting for. I wrote last year that they couldn't go any worse than their 2022 wooden spoon finish, but they proved me wrong, collecting another spoon in 2023 this time in 17th place. The addition of seasoned outside back Justin Olam can only help their cause, as long as the new halves combination can give him some quality ball.

Best side: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Brent Naden 3. Justin Olam 4. Starford To'a 5. Junior Tupou 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Aidan Sezer 8. David Klemmer 9. Api Koroisau 10. Stefano Utoikamanu 11. John Bateman 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Asu Kepaoa 16. Samuela Fainu 17. Alex Twal

Biggest loss: Luke Brooks Biggest gain: Justin Olam

First five: BYE, Raiders (A), Sharks (H), Eels (A), Dolphins (A)

Last year's finish: 17th

Predicted 2022 finish: 16th

TAB odds: Premiers: $101, Top 4: $13, Final 8: $6, Most Losses: $3

