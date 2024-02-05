The 2024 NRL Pre-Season Challenge

The 2024 NRL season is less than a month away, and with the Panthers eyeing an incredible fourth-straight premiership, every other team is fine-tuning their lineups in order to mount a serious challenge.
Return to this page for the latest scores, match reports and any injury news to come out of the Pre-Season Challenge.
(All times listed in AEDT)
Thursday, February 15
Bulldogs vs. Storm at Belmore Sports Ground - 7pm.
Saturday, February 17
Knights vs. Sharks at Industree Group Stadium, Gosford - 1.45pm.
Roosters vs. Sea Eagles at Industree Group Stadium, Gosford - 3.45pm.
Eels vs. Raiders at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium - 5.55pm.
Rabbitohs vs. Dragons (Charity Shield) at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium - 8.05pm.
Sunday, February 18
Warriors vs. Wests Tigers at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch - 2pm.
Cowboys vs. Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay - 4pm.
Dolphins vs. Titans at Sunshine Coast Stadium - 6.15pm.
Friday, February 23
Rabbitohs vs. Roosters at PointsBet Stadium - 6pm.
Sharks vs. Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium - 8pm.
Saturday, February 24
Storm vs. Knights at Venue TBC - 1.45pm.
Warriors vs. Dolphins at Go Media Stadium - 3.45pm.
Sea Eagles vs. Broncos at 4 Pines Park - 5.55pm.
Dragons vs. Wests Tigers at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee - 8.05pm
Sunday, February 25
Wigan Warriors vs. Panthers (World Club Challenge) DW Stadium in Wigan - 7am.
Raiders vs. Cowboys at Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan - 3pm.
Titans vs. Eels at North Ipswich Reserve, Ipswich - 5pm.
NRL All Stars 2024
Friday, February 16 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Indigenous All Stars women v Māori All Stars women - Time TBC
Indigenous All Stars men v Māori All Stars men - Time TBC