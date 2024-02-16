Your NRL team's must-watch player for season 2024

Open Extended Reactions

With the 2024 NRL season rapidly approaching, we take a look at the player to watch in each and every team. They might be new to the club, there might be a lot expected of them or it simply might be the year they really need to step it up. Whatever it is, you can't afford to take your eyes off of these 17 players.

Broncos - Selwyn Cobbo

Cobbo has established himself as one of the league's premier finishers, but with the departure of Herbie Farnworth to the Dolphins, the talk out of Brisbane is that Cobbo will find himself in the centres in 2024. The success or failure of this move will go a long way towards determining the Broncos' season and whether they can in fact go one better than last year's painful Grand Final loss to the Panthers. The loss of Tom Flegler will also hurt their forward pack, but Farnworth was one of their most lethal attacking weapons last year and all eyes will be on Cobbo to see whether he can be as effective in the role.

Raiders - Jamal Fogarty

With the departure of Jack Wighton, a lot of extra weight will fall on the shoulders of Fogarty as he looks to lead the Raiders back to the finals in 2024. Fogarty has a solid all-round halfback game, with flashes of brilliance and a great kicking game. He plays behind a forward pack that is rarely beaten, but with Wighton gone, it remains to be seen how well Fogarty can set the backline alight.

Canberra Raiders half Jamal Fogarty. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Bulldogs - Stephen Crichton

The Bulldogs welcome even more new players in 2024, as the clean-out continues under Gus Gould and Cameron Ciraldo. The club has signed several utility players who they hope will add a degree of professionalism and determination which has been lacking in recent years. But, the diamond in the crown of their new look has to be Crichton. The champion centre has scored a try in each of the Panthers' three consecutive Grand Final victories, as well as finding a place in the New South Wales and Samoa backlines. Whether he plays fullback or in the centres, a lot will be expected from him as the Bulldogs try to pick themselves up out of the basement.

Sharks - Braydon Trindall

With the departure of veteran half Matt Moylan, Craig Fitzgibbon will be working with a new combination in 2024. Trindall has earned his shot after many impressive appearances since his 2020 debut. How he combines with Nicho Hynes will be key for the Sharks as they look to go better than their sixth place finish in 2023. Trindall is an exciting half with all the skills and his permanent move to the starting side will boost his confidence and make him a player well worth looking out for in 2024.

Braydon Trindall of the Sharks is tackled by Jahrome Hughes of the Storm. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Dolphins - Tom Flegler

The Dolphins have made some very astute offseason purchases as they look to improve on their surprisingly good debut season. Flegler was a wrecking ball last year for the Broncos and the Maroons and will be a dynamic addition to a Dolphins pack that is loaded with experience. Flegler could prove to be the forward leader before the season is out, and with the big name players around him, looks set to ensure the Dolphins don't take a backwards step in the middle of the park against any opposition.

Titans - Tino Fa'asuamalaeaui

Gold Coast superstar forward Fa'asuamalaeaui has been in the media of late spruiking the new regime under coach Des Hasler. Tino says he has never worked harder, nor has he ever seen such a surge of confidence running through the entire team. He went so far as to tip the Titans to be challenging for the 2024 premiership. No doubt Hasler has a long-earned reputation for taking teams on deep runs into the finals, and it will be very interesting to see what he can do with the underachieving Titans. It will also be unmissable viewing to watch a fitter-than-ever, completely-fired-up, Tino in action.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui of the Titans takes on the Tigers defence. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Sea Eagles - Luke Brooks

Forget about the Trbojevic trio, this season the player garnering the greatest attention on the peninsula is long-suffering Tigers halfback Luke Brooks who has fled to the Northern Beaches for the opportunity to play alongside Daly Cherry-Evans. How will he perform at a club where he won't be expected to carry the entire team on his shoulders each week? Could this be the opportunity Brooks needs to fully shine, playing his part alongside one of the game's premier halves, with forwards and backs capable of holding their own against most opponents? Watch and see.

Storm - Ryan Papenhuyzen

After a couple of horror seasons marred by injury, Papenhuyzen says he is back fitter than ever and full of the confidence he needs to retake his place at the top of the league's list of fullbacks. At his best Papenhuyzen is capable of tearing defences apart with his pure speed, elusive running and deft passing game. Question is, will he be at his best after recovering from that horror leg injury and with concussion issues still hanging over him. Every league fan alive is wishing him the best, because he is pure entertainment.

Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen made his return during the NRL Pre-Season Challenge game against the Canterbury Bulldogs. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Knights - Jack Cogger

It remains unclear how the Knights will best utilise journeyman halfback Jack Cogger when he returns to the club he departed seven years ago. Former Knights premiership winner Matthew Johns has suggested that Cogger should take the place of Jackson Hastings, who played so well for the club as they made a surprising run into the 2023 finals. Cogger may well start in the No.14 jersey, with his ability to slot into the halves or the dummy-half role. Whatever happens it will be worth watching as Cogger proved last season with the Panthers that he has matured into a more than capable first grade player.

Warriors - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

This is probably the easiest call of the lot, as all rugby league eyes and quite a few rugby union ones will be focused on RTS as he makes his return to the 13-man code. What will three years in the rugby union wilderness have done to the fleet-footed, mesmerising skills of Tuivasa-Sheck? Will he return to dominate the game, adding the extra spice the Warriors need to be a true premiership threat? One thing is for certain, you can't take your eyes off this man when he has the ball.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during a New Zealand Warriors training session. Phil Walter/Getty Images

Cowboys - Tom Dearden

It doesn't seem that long ago that the Broncos set Dearden free as they looked to move in a different direction. Dearden took that career setback and turned it into gold for the Cowboys, scoring a Maroons call up along the way. After signing a contract extension he was made captain and now takes even more responsibility on board. Dearden will be key to the Cowboys' success as he continues to partner Chad Townsend in the halves.

Eels - Will Penisini

One of the weak points of the Eels squad in recent years has been their outside backs, but the form of Will Penisini was full of promise in 2023. If the Eels are to overcome last year's fall from grace, they are going to need more magic from the fleet-footed centre. Just 21 years old, the local junior has already played five internationals for Tonga and could mature into one of the league's better centres.

Will Penisini of the Eels is wrapped up by the Rabbitohs defence. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Panthers - Jarome Luai

After a lot of deep and thoughtful consideration, Penrith's star five-eighth announced that he would be playing for the Tigers from 2025 onwards. What does that mean for the Panthers in his final year at the club? Should they be looking to their own future, blooding a replacement to play alongside Nathan Cleary in the halves? Or is Luai absolutely vital to Penrith's charge at an unbelievable fourth straight premiership?

Dragons - Kyle Flanagan

Kyle Flanagan had several seasons with the Bulldogs where he wasn't the biggest problem, but was certainly unable to help the club overcome it's myriad shortcomings. His father Shane has taken the head coaching role at the Dragons and signed Kyle to play alongside champion half Ben Hunt. Perhaps alarmingly, Shane has suggested that Kyle will be able to take a lot of the game management pressure off Hunt. It is certainly an intriguing proposition and one well worth watching.

Kyle Flanagan handles the ball during a Bulldogs training run. Matt King/Getty Images

Rabbitohs - Jack Wighton

The Rabbitohs have lured Raiders star Wighton to Redfern and absolutely everyone is waiting to see whether the move is successful. How will Wighton slot into the lethal Bunnies backline? Can he single-handedly lift the Rabbitohs back into premiership contention? Watch closely as he slips his often miraculous passes to a rampaging Latrell Mitchell -- it is sure to be entertaining.

Roosters - James Tedesco

James Tedesco is undoubtedly a champion of the game, but as each year passes more people begin to question his position amongst the current list of top fullbacks. New Blues coach Michael Maguire said recently that Tedesco's hold on the captaincy and No.1 jersey is by no means guaranteed. One thing that everyone knows about sport is that you doubt a champion at your own peril. Will Tedesco come out firing for the Roosters, or are the hands of time actually catching up with him?

Roosters fullback James Tedesco in action against the Bulldogs. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Tigers - Aidan Sezer

For years the Tigers have been ordinary and for years two people have been burdened with much of the blame, the incumbent coach and long-time halfback Luke Brooks. Now Brooks has escaped the Tigers, and Aidan Sezer has been signed to take his place. Sezer is a seasoned professional halfback who enjoyed some success at the Raiders. All black, gold and white eyes will be trained on him to see whether he can make a difference to the long suffering club. Will Sezer be the man to play alongside key recruit Jarome Luai in 2025? Any signs of underperformance and the fans will be soon calling for a new halfback and/or another new coach.