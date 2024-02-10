Open Extended Reactions

Tristan Sailor has given Brisbane coach Kevin Walters an NRL selection headache after a scintillating display at fullback to ignite a comeback 26-16 trial win over Wynnum-Manly.

The 25-year-old son of club legend Wendell Sailor set up two tries and scored one himself at Wynnum's Kougari Oval to confirm his talents as a creator and finisher.

While Sailor may not play in the NRL season opener in Las Vegas against Sydney Roosters he looms as a genuine No.14 option for the Broncos.

Melbourne mentor Craig Bellamy utilised Ryan Papenhuyzen with great impact as a No.14 when he first came on the scene and Walters has that option up his sleeve with Sailor.

Tristan Sailor of the Broncos. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

His banana kick off the side of his foot to set up Ethan Quai for a try was pure class. Earlier he had set up Bailey Trew with a sublime long ball to showcase his skills as a genuine playmaker.

Sailor iced the performance with a blistering 40m burst to score late in the game.

"Tristan was the difference between both teams. He is a classy player," Walters said.

"There's different ways you can bring him into the (NRL) squad. We have spoken about that with Tristan.

"I think that utility role from the bench could be an option. Tristan covers a lot of positions. He can play anywhere really, he did himself plenty of favours today."

The Broncos trailed 16-8 with 10 minutes remaining against a gallant Seagulls outfit.

It was then that Sailor and highly-rated 17-year-old halfback Coby Black put their stamp on the game.

Black put in a well-weighted grubber kick for a try when the Broncos were behind and displayed energy and composure.

The story of the afternoon, however, was Sailor who played four games for the Broncos last year when he was outstanding at fullback while filling in for Reece Walsh.

The former St George Illawarra player has started the season with an emphatic message to his coach and another reminder about the rare talents he possesses.