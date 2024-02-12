Broncos Reynolds, Carrigan involved in scuffle

Open Extended Reactions

Vision has emerged of Brisbane's NRL captain Adam Reynolds and prop Pat Carrigan engaging in a scuffle on night out.

The Broncos are investigating and the NRL Integrity Unit has also been informed.

Reynolds and Carrigan can be seen in the video, which appeared on social media platform X, having a wrestle on Sunday following the club's fan day.

A female witness to the scene can be heard calling out, "Adam ... Pat ...stop."

Brisbane are aware of the altercation and released a statement.

"The Broncos are looking into an incident involving some of its playing group in Brisbane City last night," it read.

"The club was made aware of the incident last night and has been speaking to players across the course of the day to clarify details of what occurred.

"The NRL Integrity Unit has been informed of the matter."

Both Reynolds and Carrigan are senior leaders at the club and two of the vital cogs in the Broncos' quest to go one better than last year, when they suffered grand final heartbreak in a 26-24 loss to Penrith.

Sunday was a massive day on the club's calender with thousands turning out to meet the entire squad, including Reynolds and Carrigan.

Players went out afterwards for a social gathering.

Carrigan had earlier spoken at the Broncos fan day about the turnout.

"It just shows people believe in us. We have a job to do and that is play good footy for these fans," he said.

"They have been there since day dot. We respect that and are grateful for their unwavering support."

Carrigan said it was vital Brisbane got off to a winning start in round one against the Sydney Roosters in the unfamiliar surroundings of Las Vegas.

"It is all the unknown," he said.

"We are going to the big smoke in Las Vegas to play a game of NRL. It is pretty cool but Kevvie (Walters) is good at keeping us grounded.

"We have got a big year ahead of us this year and it is a good opportunity to hit the ground running."