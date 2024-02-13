The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss reports Joseph Suaali'i may want to back out of his switch to rugby at the end of 2024, and could it be a win-win? (3:53)

Newcastle have fought off interest from NRL rivals to officially retain Bradman Best on a new three-year deal.

One of the hottest commodities on the market, the NSW State of Origin centre had attracted approaches from the likes of Wests Tigers in recent months.

But the 22-year-old has instead opted to stay put in the Hunter, inking a new deal that will keep him there until at least the end of 2027.

"We are delighted Bradman has re-committed to the Knights," football boss Peter Parr said.

Best debuted for the Knights back in Round 23 of 2019. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

"Bradman had a wonderful season in 2023 and at his age there is no doubt he will continue to grow and improve.

"We look forward to Bradman playing a significant role for the club in the coming years."

Best had the stand-out year of his career last season, starring for the Knights at left centre on their run to the semi-finals and scoring 13 tries in 25 games.

It prompted NSW selectors to call him up for the third Origin clash at Accor Stadium, where he scored a double on debut for the Blues.

Speculation around Best's contract had lingered in the background, but the Newcastle junior had declared during last year's finals his preference was to stay at the club.