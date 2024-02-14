Flanagan expects pressure playing for dad

Open Extended Reactions

Reunited with father Shane, five-eighth Kyle Flanagan knows he won't be afforded any preferential treatment as he aims to get his career back on track at St George Illawarra.

The Flanagan clan are new arrivals in Wollongong this off-season - Shane taking the head coaching role and Kyle joining on a two-year deal.

"We'll have to wait for the games to come around to get the first proper spray, but we've got a good working relationship," Kyle said on Wednesday.

The Dragons will be Kyle's fourth club in six seasons after struggling to settle since leaving Cronulla in 2019 and moving to the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury.

At times it has felt like the 25-year-old's famous surname has led to disproportionate scrutiny, but now under his father's guidance he is desperate to prove his place in the side will be earned not given.

Asked whether he felt under the microscope playing under his dad at the Dragons, Kyle insisted he was more concerned with justifying his place in the side - whoever the coach is.

"That's probably something I've learned throughout my career so far - you're going to have your back against the wall at some stage during the season," he said.

"I just want to focus on things I do well and know that every time I've gone out on the field I compete."

"As I've got older, I've understood my strengths a lot more and I know where I stand; that was something I've struggled with."

"I'm looking forward to the season ahead. I feel happy and fresh."

With the Walters' at Brisbane and the Clearys at Penrith, the Flanagans will be the NRL's third current father-son duo.

Kyle's bid to earn a starting spot in first grade was helped in the off-season when Junior Amone had his contract torn up for his role in a rooftop hammer attack.

The younger Flanagan will likely partner captain Ben Hunt in the halves in round one, with the duo named to start in Saturday's Charity Shield meeting with South Sydney at Kogarah Oval.

"He brings a bit more experience besides me," Hunt said.

"Kyle is probably more of a halfback himself and he knows how to control the game - he has no issues telling the big boys where they need to be."

"It's really good to have another guy who can take us around the park and it can also free me up a bit."

Dad Shane is hoping the pairing of Kyle with Hunt can bring the best out of both players.

Hunt has often had to carry the Dragons, while Kyle struggled with the expectation placed on him as the lead playmaker at Canterbury.

"A couple of years ago my whole mentality was about proving people wrong," Kyle said.

"I'm not too worried about now, it's not about me; I'm just playing a role here and building my game off hard work."