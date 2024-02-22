Panthers, Chiefs dominating despite the systems stacked against them

Open Extended Reactions

Following Kansas City's thrilling victory in Super Bowl LVIII much has been made of the achievement of winning back-to-back NFL titles. The Chiefs are the first team since 2004 to manage the difficult feat, but it has been done on eight previous occasions across the 58 Super Bowls. What has never been accomplished is the elusive three-peat. With Patrick Mahomes at his peak, nobody would be surprised if the Chiefs manage to take a hat trick of Lombardi trophies back to Kansas City next year, but history suggests it is nigh on impossible.

In professional team sport competitions which have mechanisms, including salary caps, in place to encourage the even spread of player talent, teams are not meant to dominate for any great length of time. The Chiefs have played in four of the last six Super Bowls, winning three of them. With Patrick Mahomes being hailed as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, many are predicting that dominance will continue.

With draft picks and free agency moves NFL rivals are always evolving. Opposition coaches continue to study the champions, looking to take advantage of any identified weaknesses. The players around Mahomes are changing, and aging and sometimes the hunger to climb the mountain once again can wane. For a team to win three straight titles, a lot of things have to go right, and in the 58-year history of the Super Bowl that has yet to happen.

Another year, another Super Bowl title for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Getty Images

Rugby league has been a professional sport in Australia since 1908. In the 116 years of competition since, only the Dragons, Rabbitohs (twice), Roosters (twice), Tigers, Eels and Panthers have won three in a row. The Rabbitohs of the late 1920s (five straight) and the freakishly dominant Dragons of the late 1950s, early 1960s (eleven straight) are the only teams to win more than three consecutive titles. The Penrith Panthers line up for the 2024 NRL season looking to join those fabled teams with a fourth straight premiership.

The biggest fear for administrators in the face of such dominant runs is that fans of the other teams will become disengaged. The only people who want to see the same team winning year after year are those affiliated with that team. And so, rules have been changed by administrators in order to level the playing field.

In a bid to halt the Dragons' incredible 11-year premiership run, a four-tackle rule was introduced in 1967, fundamentally changing the game and ending the club's mastery of unlimited tackles play. The Rabbitohs then threatened to dominate again, winning four of the next five titles, until in 1971 when the value of a field goal was reduced from two points to one. The move limited the influence of Rabbitohs star Eric Simms who kicked a staggering 86 field goals during his career.

With the Bulldogs and Eels winning eight of the ten premierships in the 80s, the NSWRL introduced a salary cap in 1990. It was designed to both prevent wealthy clubs from dominating the player market and to save others from a potential financial ruin wrought by the battle to remain competitive. Apart from several teams caught fragrantly breaking the rules, the cap has been effective, with the Eels' 1981-83 three-peat being the last witnessed in the competition. That is, until the current Panthers defied the limitations, winning three straight titles from four straight grand final appearances.

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers takes on the Broncos defence. IZHAR KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

As designed, the salary cap has taken an enormous bite out of the Panthers' roster over the years. Top-line premiership stars Matt Burton, Viliame Kikau, Kurt Capewell, J'maine Hopgood, Apisai Koroisau, Stephen Crichton and Spencer Leniu have all found homes elsewhere after being offered better deals. And next season, star five-eighth Jarome Luai also departs for greener financial pastures.

What the club has done so well is to hang onto the players they value most, whilst having a healthy junior production line churning out the next big stars. Coach Ivan Cleary has systems in place to ensure that the next man up is not only ready for first grade, but slots seamlessly into the team. Cleary is confident that the Panthers' run will continue.

"We were told that we couldn't even win one [premiership]," Cleary told SEN recently.

"We were then told we couldn't win two in a row or even three in a row.

Panthers players celebrate with the trophy. IZHAR KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

"We have the talent to [win a fourth], we certainly have the experience and we have created that belief with the way we play.

"We are still a very motivated group and we are quite young as well. Many of them have a long way to go in their careers.

"We will definitely have our hands full this season. It's very hard to replace the boys that we lost."

With Cleary's son Nathan at the peak of his powers, no one would be surprised if the Panthers made it four straight premierships. The weight of history is certainly against them, but it remains to be seen which team is actually capable of ending their reign. The Brisbane Broncos came painfully close in the 2023 decider, and they and others will be studying the tapes, searching for any weakness they might exploit. Rosters have changed, competitors have become stronger, the Panthers weaker -- on paper anyway -- and superstars of the future are set to emerge across the league.

If the Panthers do win a fourth straight premiership it will rank amongst the great achievements of professional team sport. If the Kansas City Chiefs achieve their hat trick next NFL season, the American media will launch into a seemingly endless stream of plaudits. Teams just aren't meant to dominate for any great length of time, and those that do have achieved something truly special.