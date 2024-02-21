Open Extended Reactions

Canterbury coach Cameron Ciraldo has given the biggest indication yet star off-season recruit Stephen Crichton will start the 2024 NRL season in the centres.

Crichton, who moved to Belmore after winning three straight premierships with Penrith, was tipped to make the switch to fullback after arriving at the Bulldogs.

The Samoan international, however, was named at centre for Friday's trial against Cronulla, with Blake Taaffe getting the nod in the No.1 jersey.

Bronson Xerri is Canterbury's other centre with barnstorming backrower Viliame Kikau also set to get a hit-out after missing most of last season.

Cronulla will trot out their near strongest team with prop Toby Rudolf set to get valuable minutes under his belt at Belmore Oval as he recovers from a recurring toe issue.

Elsewhere, Ryan Papenhuyzen will be given another chance to prove his fitness after being named to start for Melbourne, who take on Newcastle in Fiji on Saturday.

Nick Meaney starts in the centres for the Storm while Newcastle resisted the temptation of naming hooker Jayden Brailey as he recovers from a knee injury.

The Dolphins and Warriors are both at near full strength for Saturday's meeting in Auckland, while St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan will persist with using Zac Lomax on the wing.

The Dragons play the Wests Tigers on Saturday in Mudgee where PNG international Justin Olam is set to debut for Benji Marshall's side.

In Sunday's games, Canberra will try Albert Hopoate at fullback with Xavier Savage again picked on the wing for their clash with North Queensland in Queanbeyan.

Meanwhile, Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has named a full-strength team to face the Gold Coast, who will deploy AJ Brimson at centre in their clash in Ipswich.

All four of the NRL's Las Vegas-bound teams - Manly, Brisbane, South Sydney and the Roosters - have put out depleted squads full of youngsters and state cup players for this weekend's trials.

Size doesn't matter in NRL for lightweight Dogs: Mann

Boasting one of the lightest packs in the NRL, Canterbury are aiming to prove it's not about the size of the dog in the fight but rather the fight in the dog.

Head coach Cameron Ciraldo waved goodbye to Luke Thompson, Tevita Pangai Jr and Franklin Pele over the off-season, leaving the Bulldogs short on size in the middle of the field.

But as they chase a return to the finals for the first time since 2016, the Dogs cannot be accused of neglecting the need to beef up their pack.

The club failed to reach a deal to bring Sio Siua Taukeiaho back from the Super League over the summer, while a move for Sydney Roosters big man Terrell May has fallen through.

Canterbury were also in discussions with Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake, who has agreed to move to Cronulla in 2025.

But lock Kurt Mann, who signed from Newcastle over the off-season and tips the scales at 88kg after signing, believes the Dogs can make their lack of size play to their advantage.

"I think with the way the game has gone, the speed of it just keeps getting faster and faster every year," Mann said.

"With a couple more rule changes it's probably going to be a little bit faster again.

"Gone are the days where you just have big tall timbers and a big pack.

"Everyone's got to be a little bit more mobile and be able to move a lot quicker.

"That suits me, I'm not one of the biggest bodies and it'll suit the pack and the style of footy we're looking to play."

Mann will get his first hit-out in Canterbury colours in Friday's trial against the Sharks, along with Stephen Crichton who is expected to line up at centre.

Mann and three-time premiership winner Crichton are two of the 10 new faces to arrive at Belmore over the off-season and co-captain Reed Mahoney is vowing that they will aid the Dogs' direction.

"They've brought great experience and they're really good people who make the club better," Mahoney said.

"I probably speak on behalf of everyone when I say we're really looking forward to this season.

"We've obviously got new players and we've also got boys here that have grown a lot in the last three or four months.

"We've worked really extremely hard on the footy side of things, but also the mental side of things."