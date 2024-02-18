The 2024 NRL Pre-Season Challenge Week 2

The 2024 NRL season is rapidly approaching, and with the Panthers eyeing an incredible fourth-straight premiership, every other team is fine-tuning their lineups in order to mount a serious challenge.
Return to this page for the latest scores, match reports and any injury news to come out of the second week of the Pre-Season Challenge.
Friday, February 23
Rabbitohs vs. Roosters at PointsBet Stadium - 6pm.
Sharks vs. Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium - 8pm.
Saturday, February 24
Storm vs. Knights at Venue at Churchill Park, Lautoka, Fiji - 1.45pm.
Warriors vs. Dolphins at Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart - 3.45pm.
Sea Eagles vs. Broncos at 4 Pines Park - 5.55pm.
Dragons vs. Wests Tigers at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee - 8.05pm
Sunday, February 25
Wigan Warriors vs. Panthers (World Club Challenge) DW Stadium in Wigan - 7am.
Raiders vs. Cowboys at Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan - 3pm.
Titans vs. Eels at North Ipswich Reserve, Ipswich - 5pm.