        <
        >

          The 2024 NRL Pre-Season Challenge Week 2

          Blake Taaffe of the Bulldogs is tackled by the Storm defence. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Feb 18, 2024, 05:00 PM ET

          The 2024 NRL season is rapidly approaching, and with the Panthers eyeing an incredible fourth-straight premiership, every other team is fine-tuning their lineups in order to mount a serious challenge.

          Return to this page for the latest scores, match reports and any injury news to come out of the second week of the Pre-Season Challenge.

          Friday, February 23

          Rabbitohs vs. Roosters at PointsBet Stadium - 6pm.

          Sharks vs. Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium - 8pm.

          Saturday, February 24

          Storm vs. Knights at Venue at Churchill Park, Lautoka, Fiji - 1.45pm.

          Warriors vs. Dolphins at Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart - 3.45pm.

          Sea Eagles vs. Broncos at 4 Pines Park - 5.55pm.

          Dragons vs. Wests Tigers at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee - 8.05pm

          Sunday, February 25

          Wigan Warriors vs. Panthers (World Club Challenge) DW Stadium in Wigan - 7am.

          Raiders vs. Cowboys at Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan - 3pm.

          Titans vs. Eels at North Ipswich Reserve, Ipswich - 5pm.