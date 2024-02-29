Brisbane's duopoly taking high horses and raised fins into 2024

Open Extended Reactions

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers takes on the Broncos defence. IZHAR KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

BRONCOS

October 1, 2023. The bright lights of Accor Stadium, the delirium of a near 82,000-strong crowd, and a drought-breaking premiership win that almost was, but was never meant to be.

From one perspective Kevin Walters' Broncos went close, oh so close, to taking down the Panthers last year. They could've done it, they should've done it, they fell short. Through another lens, Adam Reynolds and Co. were nowhere near it; error riddled early and outpointed in all the big moments, save for one magical passage of try scoring brilliance.

Before the possibility of a repeat appearance on decider day 2024 there's a brutal nine months ahead, a few holes to fill, signatures to secure, and a whole other set of bright lights to prepare for. The Broncos are rockin' the USA with a squad largely similar to the powerhouse of 2023. Expectations will be high from the outside and within, and aside from a few glitches, the team should be more than capable of meeting them.

The off season had several highlights to entice the believers.

- The exhilarating potential of Ezra Mam's retention, alongside the stability and morale boosting extension of Adam Reynolds.

- The global virality of Reece Walsh taking a pass from Tom Brady.

- Selwyn Cobbo being closer to the ball at all times.

- The staunchness of Corey Oates and Tristain Sailor's recommitment. The sort of club love that elevates an entire team.

- A record breaking fan day, and near-historic front office prosperity.

- The galvanising tonic of success, which saw a record crowd turn up for the clubs pre-season fan day.

- The motivation to come from the strong likelihood this squad won't stay together far beyond this year.

Alongside them, of course, some lowlights:

- The loss of Keenan Palasia, Kurt Capewell, Herbie Farnworth and Tom Flegler.

- The subsequent appearance of Farnworth and Flegler on billboards, draped in Dolphins kit in the heart of Brisbane's CBD.

- Capewell handling his own departure, and the announcement of it.

- The aftermath of the fan day; a drunken future captain Pat Carrigan practicing some WWE Smackdown maneuvers on current captain Adam Reynolds, in the company of fellow team leaders Payne Haas and Reece Walsh.

- A groveling public apology, followed by Reynolds and Carrigan publicly play wrestling days later.

It's a list of pros and cons notable mainly for the fact it doesn't bear a great deal of resonance with the week-to-week onfield performance of the club. An issue that didn't make the list- the US Visa clearance saga- threatened to derail the season opener before blowing over faster than a rain cloud in a Central Queensland drought.

Selwyn Cobbo of the Broncos. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

On the field is where the Broncos can shake the demons of last year and make good on their apparently limitless potential. The squad had the chance to shake the off season cobwebs in a 46-20 dismantling of the Cowboys in week one of the preseason challenge (a slightly glorified trial match), before showcasing depth against Manly in week two. The two biggest takeaways- The Broncos are a team blisteringly capable at full strength, and full of intense competition for spots just beneath the surface. Billy Walters had a career best 2023, only to enter this year with Tyson Smoothy, Cory Paix and teenager Blake Mozer gnashing at his heels. Billy will be gunning for a new deal in the weeks following the Vegas adventure, while Smoothy will start the season freshly re-signed, and pitting his craftiness against Tristain Sailor's silkiness in a battle for a utility bench spot. Reece Walsh and Sailor pairing up in 2024 is a ridiculously enticing prospect, while the Selwyn Cobbo and Kotoni Staggs centres pair-up has Hodges/Tate caliber potential.

Tristan Sailor of the Broncos. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Tasked with filling a Kurt Capewell sized void, 21 year old Palm Beach graduate Brendan Piakura did the skill and power side of things beautifully in the Cowboys trial, until coming off with a knee injury. Piakura runs a beautiful line and defends like a possessed wolf. He's more than capable of holding an edge together, but the Capewell loss also robs the team of a bonafide leader. The club would more than back Carrigan and Haas to fill the void, regardless of post-fan day antics, while an ever maturing Jordan Riki will be expected to assume a more senior role in 2024.

While the top team exchanged high fives with 'Magic' Johnson and sat courtside at the Lakers vs. Spurs showdown in Los Angeles, a second (or third) string team dismantled Manly at Brookvale 40-14. The preseason challenge week 2 (also known as another trial match) saw 17 cap Wallaby Joseph Tamane get a start at 34 years of age. Fifteen years his junior is Ben Te Kura- the 19-year-old front-rower carrying 122kg and 205cm worth of expectations into a potential rookie year, and duly brutalising the reserve Sea Eagles side with strong charges and surprising footwork.

In the halves, Josh Rodgers and Panthers recruit Kurt Falls are a little older and more battle hardened than other backup prospects, most notably Coby Black, the most heavily touted young halfback the club has boasted in several years. The Marsden State High product didn't play against Manly- barred from appearing due to not yet being 18. Moral of the story- there's depth, steel and potential magic in Brisbane's ever deeper extended squad, and serious premiership credentials in the first choice side that runs out onto Allegiant Stadium.

DOLPHINS

The Fins were well and truly up in the early stages of season 2023, remaining upright for more of the year than many would have bet. Heavy defeats came as limited depth greatly eroded the side's competitiveness, with the newbies squeezing out an impressive nine total wins despite the carnage.

Leading into season two, no one can dispute the pedigree of a full strength Dolphins 17, and it wouldn't completely defy belief to see them greatly improve from 13th last year and feature in the postseason.

Tesi Niu in action at a Dolphins training session. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Heading the Dolphins upgrades from 1-13 (as you'd likely know- unless this is the first time you've heard of rugby league) Wayne Bennett has relieved his crosstown rivals of two of their very best. Tom Flegler brings nearly 100 games of experience, a terminator-like work rate and an increasingly formidable on field presence to the Redcliffe Peninsula. The Tully banana farmer's power, agro and intensity were on full display in his dress rehearsal club debut, a 26-14 trial win over the Titans in Mackay, and again in week two's high scoring loss to the Warriors. Flegler is evidently wasting no time in his stated quest to emerge from the shadow of his former Brisbane team mates.