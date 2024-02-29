Cowboys Hess ruptures ACL, out for season

Open Extended Reactions

North Queensland forward Coen Hess will miss the 2024 NRL season after scans confirmed he had suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The 27-year-old ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee in the trial clash with Canberra on Sunday.

Coen Hess will miss the 2024 season. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Cowboys general manager of football Micheal Luck told AAP the club may investigate signing a replacement for Hess as they have two roster spots available in their top 30.

Hess has been an excellent performer for the Cowboys in 165 NRL games since his debut in 2015.

He has also represented Queensland on six occasions in State of Origin football.

Hess played every game of the 2023 campaign and was equally strong as a second-rower and middle forward.

The Cowboys are in camp in the NSW town of Kiama where Hess underwent a scan on Wednesday.