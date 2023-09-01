This week we take a look at the trouble brewing at the Bulldogs, wonder whether Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will ever learn his lesson and consider what the NRL should do to stop clubs resting star players.

Read on as we tackle some of the big talking points in this week's NRL Real or Not.

Bulldogs have been too tough on players

NOT REAL: The lid is off, and the stories are flying out of Belmore, it seems the Bulldogs' miserable season is the result of new coach Cameron Ciraldo pushing his players too hard. A text message allegedly sent by one of the players complains about long hours at training, while it was also revealed this week that a player is on mental health leave after being punished for being late. The punishment, a somewhat gladiatorial requirement that he knee wrestle 12-20 teammates (the number varies in reports).

The Bulldogs were once a proud club that rewarded its fans with finals appearances and success. The fans knew that they were supporting a club that fielded a team that was match ready, hardened and never beaten until the final whistle. The players were gladiatorial, they would just about die for each other and their blue and white jersey.

The Bulldogs notoriously prepared each year with the longest, most gruelling and brutal of pre-seasons. Former player and boxer Billy Johnstone was the strength and conditioning coach for nine years and he employed methods borrowed from the boxing world to have the players fitter than any other team in the competition. It was an advantage they enjoyed, through their own hard work, and plenty of suffering. Everyone hated working with Billy, but everyone appreciated the results.

Bulldogs players warmup prior to the heavy Round 26 loss to the Sea Eagles. Izhar Khan/Getty Images

Today's players have come through in a new era, one where junior coaches have been encouraged to indulge the players, not criticise, reward everyone equally, not single out stragglers. Some have started their sporting journey in competitions where the scores weren't recorded because someone decided that losing was bad for children. Training and playing was designed to be fun and no one was ever pushed out of their comfort zone. And this is the end result, players being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars and complaining that they are being made to earn it.

The bottom line is, the Bulldogs have been absolute garbage for years now, and something had to change. If a few players aren't happy with discipline and hard work, the Bulldogs must move them on and find the kind of player that is willing to break his back rebuilding this club and returning pride to the jersey. Oh, and bring back Billy!

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will never change

REAL: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will miss whatever is left of the Roosters season, the New Zealand internationals and even the NRL's first foray into Las Vegas after being handed a seven-match ban for his astonishing meltdown against the Tigers last weekend. It is a very tough sentence, but one which had been slowly building through the season, with JWH pushing his luck on several occasions. Coach Trent Robinson admitted to being angry at JWH and his lack of discipline.

"Yep I am. I think it's only natural to be that way," Robinson said.

"That doesn't change the way that I think about him or the care that I have for him.

"But of course, you're angry because you represent the club and we're all fighting for something. And for him not to be there to be a part of that is disappointing."

The problem for JWH and the Roosters is that his game is built on intimidation, he is an old-style, hard-nosed front-row forward playing in an era when most of the tools of his trade have long been outlawed. No more stiff arms to the jaw, no more grinding an opponent's face into the dirt, no more throwing a flurry of punches to sort out an upstart rival, even the humble shoulder charge has been banned.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is sent to the sin bin in the game against the Tigers. Matt King/Getty Images

And when JWH occasionally loses his concept of time and slips back into a bygone era with a late swinging arm to the head of a kicker, followed by an all-in push and shove and a good old Liverpool kiss, there are going to be consequences. In a game against the last-placed Tigers and at a stage when it wasn't even needed, JWH threw away the rest of his 2023 and the start of 2024.

But, JWH won't learn his lesson and change, he can't, because playing on the edge is what makes him so effective. He has to increase his control of his emotions, but if he goes completely into his shell, he won't be the great player that he is for the Roosters or New Zealand.

The NRL needs to do something to stop teams resting players in the final round

NOT REAL: With the Broncos and Storm resting star players and naming second string teams for their final round clash, there have been calls from some for the NRL to step in and make changes. Some have even called for the adoption of the AFL's week off before the finals. Ironically these calls come just as many supporters of that code are questioning whether it should be scrapped.

The logic behind the week off is that every club will play their full strength squads in the final round if they knew they had a weekend to recover and work on niggling injuries before the finals. The AFL has found that teams who finish in the Top 4 and win their first finals game to earn another week off, end up being underdone for a lack of football when the Preliminary Final rolls around. This leaves them open to ambush and wondering what advantage they really received for finishing at the top of the ladder.

The logic of resting NRL players to avoid major injury in the final round is flawed as well. These highly tuned athletes play the most brutal contact sport in the world. They can suffer a career-ending injury at any time, in any game, and they can suffer season-ending injuries at training or in the pre-game warmup. Cotton wool really doesn't work for rugby league players.

It's not as though there was nothing to play for at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night. The Broncos had the chance to wrap up the club's fifth ever minor premiership, their first since 2000. It's an achievement which is recognised with an impressive trophy and a handy $100,000. In Brisbane's case it also carries some historical significance, with the club going on to win the premiership the previous four times it finished atop the premiership ladder.

For Melbourne the result could only mean the difference between playing the Broncos again next week in Brisbane or facing the Panthers instead in Penrith. What both clubs did discard was any chance of building momentum and working on combinations ahead of the finals.

Still the Storm and Broncos put on an entertaining contest with several stars of the future on show. I think fans would rather watch that than have a weekend with no football at all.