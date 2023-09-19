This is it, the weekend when we decide the grand finalists for 2023 and the competition has thrown up two potentially cracking games. The Panthers host the Storm on Friday night, while on Saturday we have the Warriors taking on the Broncos in what should be a belter.

Friday, September 22

Penrith Panthers vs. Melbourne Storm, Accor Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Jack Cogger 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Tyrone Peachey 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Zac Hosking 21. Luke Sommerton 22. Thomas Jenkins

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Marion Seve 4. Justin Olam 5. Reimis Smith 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 17. Tariq Sims Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Bronson Garlick 20. Sualauvi Faalogo 21. Tepai Moeroa 22. Chris Lewis

Verdict: These two teams have won the last three premierships and only the Storm stand in the way of the Panthers taking a shot at a hattrick of titles. The Panthers looked at their ominous best against the Warriors two weeks ago and have enjoyed the break, allowing some key players to recuperate. The Storm beat the Roosters last week, but still looked a bit scratchy. Cameron Munster has been below his best of late and the absence of Jahrome Hughes , despite how well Tyran Wishart played, meant the team was not quite on its usual game. The Panthers should have a bit more cohesion and grit and play their way convincingly into a fourth-straight grand final.

Tip: Panthers by 14

TAB odds: Panthers $1.20 (-12.5 $1.85) Storm $4.50 (+12.5 $1.95)

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Saturday, September 23

Brisbane Broncos vs. New Zealand Warriors, Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Brendan Piakura 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Keenan Palasia Reserves: 18. Corey Oates 19. Martin Taupau 20. Corey Jensen 21. Jock Madden 22. Tristan Sailor

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Jazz Tevaga 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Josh Curran Reserves: 18. Freddy Lussick 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Ali Leiataua 23. Edward Kosi

Verdict: The Broncos were all over the Storm two weeks ago to earn their week off, while the Warriors had an incredible outing against the Knights last week in front of their adoring fans. The Broncos have been playing finals-style football for most of the season and Kevin Walters has them full of confidence going into this one. The Warriors are a completely different team with Shaun Johnson at the helm, and can be dangerous all over the park. If the Broncos defence is at its best, the Warriors could be frustrated out of this, as Adam Reynolds and Reece Walsh work their magic in front of a full house in Brisbane.

Tip: Broncos by 16

TAB odds: Broncos $1.27 (-10.5 $1.90) Warriors $3.80 (+10.5 $1.90)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.