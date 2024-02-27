Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NRL season is set to kick off with a split round, as four teams take the great game to Las Vegas. It promises to be another difficult round to pick, as all first rounds inevitably are. How much have the bottom sides improved? How much notice should we take of trial game form? There should be eight winners out of this lot, and we'll do our best to help you through it.

The Round 1 preview will be completed in two parts as only the teams for the Las Vegas games will be named this week.

Good luck with your tips.

Sunday, March 3

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 1:30pm (AEDT)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Josh Aloiai 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Corey Waddell 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Nathan Brown Reserves: 18. Jakob Arthur 19. Raymond Tuiamalo Vaega 20. Aaron Woods 21. Tommy Talau 22. Brad Parker

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Richard Kennar 5. Jacob Gagai 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Sean Keppie 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Jacob Host 16. Davvy Moale 17. Thomas Burgess Reserves: 18. Tallis Duncan 19. Michael Chee Kam 20. Shaquai Mitchell 21. Peter Mamouzelos 24. Dean Hawkins

Verdict: This is a tough game to pick, with both sides having their pre-seasons interrupted by the journey to the USA. Both teams had disappointing 2023 seasons and will be very keen to start the year with a win. With Tom Trbojevic back at fullback and a possible edge in the halves, I think the Sea Eagles might sneak through for a victory here.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 6

TAB odds: Sea Eagles $2 (+1.5 $1.90) Rabbitohs $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90)

Sydney Roosters vs. Brisbane Broncos, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 3:30pm (AEDT)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Nat Butcher 17. Terrell May Reserves: 18. Fetalaiga Pauga 19. Angus Crichton 20. Egan Butcher 21. Zach Dockar-Clay 22. Connor Watson

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Selwyn Cobbo 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Fletcher Baker 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Xavier Willison Reserves: 18. Corey Oates 19. Jock Madden 20. Tristan Sailor 21. Martin Taupau 22. Jaiyden Hunt

Verdict: This game could go either way as well, with the smaller field in Las Vegas playing an unknown role in the outcome. Dominance up the middle could be key in this clash, with Brandon Smith leading the Roosters forwards into the fray. The Roosters can't afford to give Reece Walsh any room to move and the narrower field will only help with that task. I'm tipping a Roosters victory, but with little confidence.

Tip: Roosters by 4

TAB odds: Roosters $2.35 (+3.5 $1.95) Broncos $1.60 (-3.5 $1.85)

Reece Walsh of the Broncos crosses for a try. Albert Perez/Getty Images

Thursday, March 7

Newcastle Knights vs. Canberra Raiders, McDonald Jones Stadium, 8pm (AEDT)

TAB odds: Knights $1.42 (-7.5 $1.90) Raiders $2.80 (-7.5 $1.90)