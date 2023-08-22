There are just two more rounds remaining in this intriguing NRL season, with a battle still raging for the final couple of places in the Top 8. We have three major clashes this weekend, starting on Thursday with the Panthers taking on the Eels, followed by the Raiders and Broncos on Saturday night and the Knights and the Sharks on Sunday afternoon.

Thursday, August 24

Penrith Panthers vs. Parramatta Eels, BlueBet Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Jack Cogger 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Zac Hosking 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Jaeman Salmon 19. Luke Sommerton 20. Jesse McLean 21. Thomas Jenkins 22. Matt Eisenhuth

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Sean Russell 6. Daejarn Asi 7. Dylan Brown 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Joey Lussick 10. Junior Paulo 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Luca Moretti 15. Shaun Lane 16. Wiremu Greig 17. Joe Ofahengaue Reserves: 18. Makahesi Makatoa 19. Brendan Hands 20. Waqa Blake 21. Ky Rodwell 22. Ofahiki Ogden

Verdict: The Panthers destroyed the Titans last week, despite resting several key players, while the Eels looked lost without Mitchell Moses as they meekly surrendered to the Roosters. Even the mathematicians have given up on the Eels hopes of playing finals football this year and it seems the Panthers will put the final nail in their chances.

Tip: Panthers by 20

TAB odds: Panthers $1.08 (-20.5 $1.95) Eels $7.50 (+20.5 $1.85)

Penrith winger Brian To'o salutes the crowd after scoring a try in the NRL Grand Final win over Parramatta at Accor Stadium, Sydney, October 2, 2022 Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Friday, August 25

New Zealand Warriors vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons, Go Media Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Josh Curran 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Jackson Ford 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Freddy Lussick Reserves: 18. Tom Ale 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Edward Kosi 22. Te Maire Martin 23. Kalani Going

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Billy Burns 12. Dan Russell 13. Michael Molo Bench: 14. Connor Muhleisen 15. Ryan Couchman 16. Ben Murdoch-Masila 17. Zane Musgrove Reserves: 18. Toby Couchman 19. Jayden Sullivan 20. Max Feagai 21. Sione Finau 22. Jaiyden Hunt

Verdict: The Warriors continued their good form last week, taking care of the Sea Eagles, while the Dragons put up another good fight, before going down to the Storm. The Warriors are looking good for crucial Top 4 finish and won't want to let these points slip against a Dragons side that won't be easy to beat.

Tip: Warriors by 18

TAB odds: Warriors $1.14 (-16.5 $1.95) Dragons $5.50 (+16.5 $1.85)

Dolphins vs. North Queensland Cowboys, Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Tesi Niu 4. Robert Jennings 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Harrison Graham 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Kenny Bromwich Bench: 14. Jarrod Wallace 15. Josh Kerr 16. Euan Aitken 17. Herman Ese'ese Reserves: 18. JJ Collins 19. Isaiya Katoa 20. Valynce Te Whare 21. Anthony Milford 22. Kurt Donoghoe

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Heilum Luki 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Coen Hess 16. Griffin Neame 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Reserves: 18. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 19. Brendan Elliot 20. James Tamou 21. Robert Derby 22. Jack Gosiewski

Verdict: The Dolphins are really struggling after a strong start to their debut season, last week losing to the Tigers, while the Cowboys were disappointing in losing to the Sharks at home. The Cowboys have to win this if they want to play finals football, but the Dolphins would like nothing more than to ruin things for their Queensland rivals.

Tip: Cowboys by 12

TAB odds: Dolphins $3.30 (+9.5 $1.90) Cowboys $1.32 (-9.5 $1.90)

Saturday, August 26

Melbourne Storm vs. Gold Coast Titans, AAMI Park, 3pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Marion Seve 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Nelson Asofa-Solomona Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Tepai Moeroa 17. Alec MacDonald Reserves: 18. Reimis Smith 19. Ryan Papenhuyzen 20. Chris Lewis 21. Tariq Sims 22. Tyran Wishart

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Aaron Schoupp 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Kieran Foran 7. Thomas Weaver 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. David Fifita 12. Klese Haas 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Kruise Leeming 15. Isaac Liu 16. Joe Stimson 17. Jacob Alick Reserves: 18. Keano Kini 19. Jo Vuna 20. Tony Francis 21. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 22. Josiah Pahulu

Verdict: The Storm would not have been happy with their win over the Dragons last week, as they leaked way too many points, while the Titans were crushed by the Panthers. Storm coach Craig Bellamy will have his team ready to start their run to the finals with a polished performance in this one, something that should prove overwhelming for the Titans.

Tip: Storm by 26

TAB odds: Storm $1.11 (-19.5 $1.90) Titans $6.20 (+19.5 $1.90)

Sydney Roosters vs. Wests Tigers, Allianz Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. Joseph Manu 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Corey Allan 5. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Fletcher Baker 16. Terrell May 17. Angus Crichton Reserves: 18. Drew Hutchison 19. Egan Butcher 20. Zach Dockar-Clay 21. Fetalaiga Pauga 22. Naufahu Whyte

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Triston Reilly 4. Asu Kepaoa 5. Junior Tupou 6. Daine Laurie 7. Will Smith 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Justin Matamua 15. Shawn Blore 16. Alex Twal 17. Alex Seyfarth Reserves: 18. Aitasi James 19. Brandon Wakeham 20. Josh Feledy 21. Kit Laulilii 22. Tommy Talau

Verdict: The Roosters kept their season alive with an impressive victory over the Eels last week, while the Tigers broke their run of outs, by beating the Dolphins. The Tigers are holding on to a slim hope of avoiding the wooden spoon now that Benji Marshall has take over the coaching, but the Roosters have way more to play for in this one.

Tip: Roosters by 10

TAB odds: Roosters $1.14 (-16.5 $1.95) Tigers $5.50 (+16.5 $1.85)

Canberra Raiders vs. Brisbane Broncos, GIO Stadium, 1:50pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Jordan Rapana 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Nick Cotric 6. Matt Frawley 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. James Schiller 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Pasami Saulo 19. Brad Morkos 20. Jack Wighton 21. Sebastian Kris 22. Adrian Trevilyan

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Jock Madden 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Brendan Piakura 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Corey Jensen Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Keenan Palasia 20. Martin Taupau 21. Tristan Sailor 22. Deine Mariner

Verdict: The Raiders continued an ordinary run of late last week, beating the Bulldogs, but conceding 24 points. The Broncos enjoyed the bye last week after destroying the Eels the week before. This will be a real test of the Raiders' finals credentials, they need to put up a good fight at the very least.

Tip: Broncos by 28

TAB odds: Raiders $3.10 (+9.5 $1.90) Broncos $1.36 (-9.5 $1.90)

Jock Madden of the Broncos Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Sunday, August 27

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Accor Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Jake Averillo 2. Blake Wilson 3. Jacob Kiraz 4. Braidon Burns 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Liam Knight 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Corey Waddell 13. Harrison Edwards Bench: 14. Kyle Flanagan 15. Luke Thompson 16. Kurtis Morrin 17. Tevita Pangai Junior Reserves: 19. Jayden Okunbor 20. Samuel Hughes 21. Jeral Skelton 22. Hayze Perham 23. Joseph O'Neill

Sea Eagles: 1. Tolutau Koula 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Morgan Harper 5. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 6. Jakob Arthur 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Toafofoa Sipley 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Sean Keppie 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 15. Kelma Tuilagi 16. Aaron Woods 17. Ethan Bullemor Reserves: 18. Josh Schuster 19. Dean Matterson 20. Ben Condon 21. Samuela Fainu 22. Reuben Garrick

Verdict: The Bulldogs put in a much better effort last week, but the Raiders weren't exactly at their best. The Sea Eagles put up a good fight against the Warriors, before falling away. The Eagles' season is now over and it might be a challenge to get up for this clash, while the Bulldogs are looking to finish off their terrible season on a high. Still, how can you tip them?

Tip: Sea Eagles by 10

TAB odds: Bulldogs $2.60 (+6.5 $1.90) Sea Eagles $1.48 (-6.5 $1.90)

Newcastle Knights vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Daniel Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Dylan Lucas 19. Enari Tuala 20. Adam Clune 21. Brodie Jones 22. Fa'amanu Brown

Sharks: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Jack Williams 15. Royce Hunt 16. Thomas Hazelton 17. Matt Moylan Reserves: 18. Jesse Colquhoun 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Oregon Kaufusi 21. Kayal Iro 22. Jayden Berrell

Verdict: The Knights continued their sparkling form, picking apart the Rabbitohs righthand defence for a comfortable victory. The Sharks continued to improve belting the Cowboys after an even start to their vital clash in Townsville. This should be the match of the round, with plenty at stake and both teams looking good. The Knights at home, on Old Boys Day, should grab the two points.

Tip: Knights by 4

TAB odds: Knights $1.65 (-3.5 $1.90) Sharks $2.20 (+3.5 $1.90)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.