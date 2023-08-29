Here we are, the final round of the NRL regular season, with plenty on the line and some monumental battles set right across the weekend. We start with the Broncos hosting the Storm on Thursday, before the big one between the Rabbitohs and Roosters on Friday, the Panthers and Cowboys on Saturday and finish with the Sharks and the Raiders on Sunday.

Thursday, August 31

Brisbane Broncos vs. Melbourne Storm, Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Tristan Sailor 2. Corey Oates 3. Jesse Arthars 4. Delouise Hoeter 5. Jordan Pereira 6. Joshua Rogers 7. Jock Madden 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Tyson Smoothy 10. Corey Jensen 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Keenan Palasia Bench: 14. Blake Mozer 15. Cory Paix 16. Xavier Willison 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Benjamin Te Kura 19. Israel Leota 20. Kurt Capewell 21. Kobe Hetherington 22. Selwyn Cobbo

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Justin Olam 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jayden Nikorima 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Tariq Sims 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Tepai Moeroa 11. Chris Lewis 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Sualauvi Faalogo 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Aaron Pene 17. Jack Howarth Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Joe Chan 20. Keagan Russell-Smith 21. Cole Geyer 22. Tristan Powell

Verdict: The Broncos ran away from the Raiders last week, while the Storm proved to be too good for the Titans. This promises to be one of the games of the year, with both teams keen to go into the finals with some winning momentum. The Broncos need to win this to wrap up the minor premiership, something that the home crowd will celebrate.

Tip: Broncos by 4

TAB odds: Broncos $1.48 (-5.5 $1.85) Storm $2.60 (+5.5 $1.95)

Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm runs the ball into the teeth of the Titans defence. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Friday, September 1

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Wests Tigers, 4 Pines Park, 6pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tolutau Koula 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Morgan Harper 5. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 6. Jakob Arthur 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Toafofoa Sipley 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Sean Keppie 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 15. Dean Matterson 16. Aaron Woods 17. Ethan Bullemor Reserves: 18. Kelma Tuilagi 19. Josh Schuster 20. Ben Condon 21. Samuela Fainu 22. Christian Tuipulotu

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Triston Reilly 4. Josh Feledy 5. Junior Tupou 6. Daine Laurie 7. Apisai Koroisau 8. Alex Twal 9. Jake Simpkin 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Shawn Blore 13. Justin Matamua Bench: 14. Asu Kepaoa 15. Kit Laulilii 16. Fonua Pole 17. Alex Seyfarth Reserves: 18. Tallyn Da Silva 19. Brandon Wakeham 20. Will Smith 21. Aitasi James 22. Tommy Talau

Verdict: The Sea Eagles thumped the hapless Bulldogs last week, while the Tigers were outclassed by the Roosters. There is nothing but pride on the line here, with the Tigers already having wrapped up the wooden spoon for another year. The Tigers always seem to give Manly a run, but I'll take the Sea Eagles at home.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 16

TAB odds: Sea Eagles $1.26 (-11.5 $1.85) Tigers $3.80 (+11.5 $1.95)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Sydney Roosters, Accor Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Blake Taaffe 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Shaquai Mitchell 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Michael Chee Kam 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Jai Arrow 15. Tallis Duncan 16. Hame Sele 17. Davvy Moale Reserves: 18. Taane Milne 19. Jed Cartwright 20. Peter Mamouzelos 21. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 22. Dean Hawkins

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Fletcher Baker 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Egan Butcher 16. Terrell May 17. Angus Crichton Reserves: 18. Corey Allan 19. Naufahu Whyte 20. Drew Hutchison 21. Fetalaiga Pauga 22. Dylan Napa

Verdict: The Rabbiitohs had the bye last week to regroup and fend off the attacks which were coming from all angles. The Roosters continued to improve, knocking over the Tigers without James Tedesco. This will be another monumental clash with a place in the finals on the line. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Rabbitohs stuck their fingers up at the critics and knocked the Roosters out, but on form it is hard to pick them.

TAB odds: Rabbitohs $1.75 (-1.5 $1.85) Roosters $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95)

Saturday, September 2

Dolphins vs. New Zealand Warriors, Suncorp Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Tesi Niu 4. Euan Aitken 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Harrison Graham 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Kenny Bromwich Bench: 14. Jarrod Wallace 15. Isaiya Katoa 16. Max Plath 17. Herman Ese'ese Reserves: 18. Valynce Te Whare 19. Mason Teague 20. Brayden McGrady 21. Trai Fuller 22. Kurt Donoghoe

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Edward Kosi 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Ronald Volkman 8. Bunty Afoa 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Josh Curran 12. Marata Niukore 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Brayden Wiliame 15. Jackson Ford 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Tom Ale Reserves: 18. Kalani Going 20. Jacob Laban 21. Ben Farr 22. Zyon Maiu'u 23. Paul Roache

Verdict: The Dolphins debut season comes to an end on the back of a loss to the Cowboys last week. The Warriors are heading for a Top 4 finish and a genuine tilt at the title. The Dolphins haven't been easy to beat all year and they won't start now, but the Warriors should win this one.

Tip: Warriors by 12

TAB odds: Dolphins $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95) Warriors $1.95 (+1.5 $1.85)

Penrith Panthers vs. North Queensland Cowboys, BlueBet Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jack Cogger 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Luke Sommerton 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Zac Hosking Reserves: 18. Jaeman Salmon 19. Izack Tago 20. Thomas Jenkins 21. Luke Garner 22. Matt Eisenhuth

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Heilum Luki 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Coen Hess 16. Griffin Neame 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Reserves: 18. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 19. Robert Derby 20. James Tamou 21. Brendan Elliot 22. Jack Gosiewski

Verdict: The Panthers lost Jarome Luai to a shoulder injury last week, on the way to a shock defeat at the hands of the Eels. The Cowboys overpowered the Dolphins to keep their finals hopes alive. The Panthers will know by kickoff whether they still have a chance at the minor premiership, while the Cowboys already know they have to win this game and hope the Rabbitohs and Raiders games fall their way.

Tip: Panthers by 20

TAB odds: Panthers $1.52 (-5.5 $1.85) Cowboys $2.50 (+5.5 $1.95)

Jack Cogger of the Panthers. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Newcastle Knights, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Connor Muhleisen 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Billy Burns 12. Dan Russell 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Michael Molo 16. Ben Murdoch-Masila 17. Ryan Couchman Reserves: 18. Toby Couchman 19. Jayden Sullivan 20. Alexander Lobb 21. Jaiyden Hunt 22. Viliami Fifita

Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller 2. Dominic Young 3. Enari Tuala 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Adam Clune 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Fa'amanu Brown 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Brodie Jones 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Riley Jones 15. Daniel Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Jack Johns 19. Oryn Keeley 20. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 21. Jackson Hastings 22. David Armstrong

Verdict: The Dragons put up another hearty effort before falling to the Warriors last week, while the Knights proved too good for the Sharks. The Knights will be keen to win this one to ensure a home final, while the Dragons will want to finish their season on a high before heading off on their Mad Monday celebrations.

Tip: Knights by 22

TAB odds: Dragons $1.68 (-2.5 $1.90) Knights $2.15 (+2.5 $1.90)

Sunday, September 3

Gold Coast Titans vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, Cbus Super Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Aaron Schoupp 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Kieran Foran 7. Thomas Weaver 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. David Fifita 12. Klese Haas 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Keano Kini 15. Kruise Leeming 16. Joe Stimson 17. Jacob Alick Reserves: 18. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 19. Jo Vuna 20. Tony Francis 21. Josiah Pahulu 22. Ken Maumalo

Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Blake Wilson 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Luke Thompson 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Liam Knight 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Corey Waddell 13. Max King Bench: 14. Kyle Flanagan 15. Samuel Hughes 16. Kurtis Morrin 17. Jayden Okunbor Reserves: 19. Jeral Skelton 20. Bailey Biondi-odo 21. Jayden Tanner 22. Ryan Sutton 23. Raymond Faitala-Mariner

Verdict: The Titans put up a bit of fight against the Storm before eventually capitulating, while the Bulldogs embarrassed themselves yet again, this time against the Sea Eagles. Neither team has anything to play for here, but the Bulldogs gave up trying months ago.

Tip: Titans by 14

TAB odds: Titans $1.28 (-11.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $3.60 (+11.5 $1.90)

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders, PointsBet Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Jack Williams 15. Royce Hunt 16. Thomas Hazelton 17. Matt Moylan Reserves: 18. Kayal Iro 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Oregon Kaufusi 21. Jesse Colquhoun 22. Daniel Atkinson

Raiders: 1. Jordan Rapana 2. Sebastian Kris 3. Jack Wighton 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Nick Cotric 6. Matt Frawley 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Emre Guler 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Ata Mariota 16. Jarrod Croker 17. Hohepa Puru Reserves: 18. Pasami Saulo 19. Albert Hopoate 20. Trey Mooney 21. Danny Levi 22. James Schiller

Verdict: This promises to be another thriller to complete the round, with places in the finals at stake. Being the final game, both teams will know exactly what is required of them to play finals football. A win would guarantee a seat at the table.

Tip: Sharks by 4

TAB odds: Sharks $1.38 (-8.5 $1.95) Raiders $3 (+8.5 $1.85)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.