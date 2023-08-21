        <
          FIBA World Cup 2023: Schedule, news, Team USA roster

          Aug 21, 2023, 11:00 AM ET

          As Team USA prepares for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, so should you.

          Team USA played five games making up the USA Basketball Showcase ahead of the World Cup.

          The 12-player squad, which features NBA stars such as Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Austin Reaves, will round out the showcase with upcoming games against Greece and Germany.

          Team USA enters the tournament with new leadership under Grant Hill, who is running his first major international event as executive director, and first-time national team coach Steve Kerr.

          The United States will play Greece, Jordan and New Zealand in the first round of the Group Phase as part of Group C beginning Aug. 26.

          How to watch Team USA

          When the tournament begins Aug. 25, six games will air on ESPN2, including all three of Team USA's first-round games. The other games from the World Cup will be on ESPN+.

          All World Cup games will also be available on the ESPN App.

          In the showcase, Team USA will play the remaining two exhibition games against Greece and Germany, and those games will be broadcast on either Fox or FS1.

          How Team USA can draw inspiration from the 2010 squad

          Anthony Edwards and company could learn a lot from Kevin Durant's 2010 debut ahead of Team USA's Group C play in the Philippines. Read more.

          Group of Death? Biggest surprises? Breaking down FIBA World Cup draw

          Did Team USA luck out? Who gets out of this year's Group of Death? We look at the matchups of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Read more.

          News

          Team USA roster

          Paolo Banchero, Forward, Orlando Magic

          Mikal Bridges, Forward, Brooklyn Nets

          Jalen Brunson, Guard, New York Knicks

          Anthony Edwards, Guard, Minnesota Timberwolves

          Tyrese Haliburton, Guard, Indiana Pacers

          Josh Hart, Guard, New York Knicks

          Brandon Ingram, Forward, New Orleans Pelicans

          Jaren Jackson Jr., Center, Memphis Grizzlies

          Cam Johnson, Forward, Brooklyn Nets

          Walker Kessler, Center, Utah Jazz

          Bobby Portis, Forward, Milwaukee Bucks

          Austin Reaves, Guard, Los Angeles Lakers

          Coaches: Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra, Tyronn Lue, Mark Few

          Team USA schedule

          Showcase

          Team USA 117, Puerto Rico 74

          Team USA 92, Slovenia 62

          Team USA 98, Spain 88

          Team USA 108, Greece 86

          Team USA 99, Germany 91

          FIBA Men's World Cup First Round

          Aug. 26 vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m. ET | ESPN2

          Aug. 28 vs. Greece, 8:40 a.m. ET | ESPN2

          Aug. 30 vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m. ET | ESPN2

          Full FIBA Men's World Cup schedule

          All games on ESPN+

          First round

          Aug. 25

          Angola vs. Italy, 4 a.m. ET

          Finland vs. Australia, 4 a.m. ET

          Mexico vs. Montenegro, 4:45 a.m. ET

          Latvia vs. Lebanon, 5:15 a.m. ET

          Dominican Republic vs. Philippines, 8 a.m. ET

          Germany vs. Japan, 8:10 a.m. ET

          Egypt vs. Lithuania, 8:30 a.m. ET

          Canada vs. France, 9:30 a.m. ET

          Aug. 26

          South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, 4 a.m. ET

          Cape Verde vs. Georgia, 4 a.m. ET

          Jordan vs. Greece, 4:45 a.m. ET

          Iran vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m. ET

          Slovenia vs. Venezuela, 7:30 a.m. ET

          Serbia vs. China, 8 a.m. ET

          United States vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m. ET | ESPN2

          Spain vs. Cote D'Ivoire, 9:30 a.m. ET

          Aug. 27

          Italy vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m. ET

          Australia vs. Germany, 4:30 a.m. ET

          Montenegro vs. Egypt, 4:45 a.m. ET

          Lebanon vs. Canada, 5:45 a.m. ET

          Philippines vs. Angola, 8 a.m. ET

          Japan vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m. ET

          Lithuania vs. Mexico, 8:30 a.m. ET

          France vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m. ET

          Aug. 28

          China vs. South Sudan, 4 a.m. ET

          Venezuela vs. Cape Verde, 4 a.m. ET

          New Zealand vs. Jordan, 4:45 a.m. ET

          Cote D'Ivoire vs. Iran, 5:45 a.m. ET

          Georgia vs. Slovenia, 7:30 a.m. ET

          Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, 8 a.m. ET

          Greece vs. United States, 8:40 a.m. ET | ESPN2

          Brazil vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m. ET

          Aug. 29

          Germany vs. Finland, 3:30 a.m. ET

          Angola vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m. ET

          Egypt vs. Mexico, 4:45 a.m. ET

          Lebanon vs. France, 5:45 a.m. ET

          Australia vs. Japan, 7:10 a.m. ET

          Philippines vs. Italy, 8 a.m. ET

          Montenegro vs. Lithuania, 8:30 a.m. ET

          Canada vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m. ET

          Aug. 30

          South Sudan vs. Serbia, 4 a.m. ET

          Georgia vs. Venezuela, 4 a.m. ET

          United States vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m. ET | ESPN2

          Cote D'Ivoire vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m. ET

          Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, 7:30 a.m. ET

          China vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m. ET

          Greece vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m. ET

          Iran vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m. ET

          Second round

          Sept. 1-3

          Quarterfinals

          Sept. 5-6

          Semifinals

          Sept. 8

          Finals

          Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2