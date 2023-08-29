How Rondae Hollis-Jefferson reinvented himself as a Kobe clone for Jordan

MANILA, Philippines - At the last FIBA World Cup in China in 2019, Kobe Bryant was the games' official ambassador. He not only thrilled the Chinese fans but watched closely and passed out compliments to players and teams from Poland to Venezuela in English, Spanish and Italian.

Bryant is sadly not at the 2023 event, his tragic death coming only a few months after he handed out the trophy in Beijing. But if he were, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson would probably have captured Bryant's attention this summer in Manila.

Hollis-Jefferson has emerged as the epitome of what makes the World Cup fascinating and has done it with a version of Mamba Mentality that honors Bryant's memory and has captured the hearts of the Filipino fans.

Now playing as a naturalized citizen of Jordan, the 2015 NBA first-round pick scored 39 points in a breathtaking performance Monday night, including a dramatic four-point play with 10 seconds left that forced overtime. In a Tracy McGrady-style burst, he scored seven points in seven seconds late in the fourth quarter to give Jordan a chance to beat New Zealand and get in position to advance in the tournament.

Jordan ran out of gas in overtime and lost, but the fans at Mall of Asia Arena chanted "Kobe!" as they took in his performance -- mostly because Hollis-Jefferson has undergone a striking life and career renaissance that could've been in a Kobe System Nike ad, beginning to look and even play like the Los Angeles Laker great.

Frankly, it's uncanny. A Philadelphia-area native who grew up idolizing Bryant, Hollis-Jefferson has cut his hair like Bryant, is wearing an armband like Bryant, wears Bryant's familiar No. 24 and has mimicked everything from Bryant's footwork to his free throw routine to his poses after big shots. If he wasn't left handed, there were moments where you'd genuinely not believe your eyes.

"He's a legend and you can only dream of being compared to someone like him," Hollis-Jefferson said. "But I'm nowhere near close to Kobe. I've tried to be a hard worker like he was and I feel his energy. I also know a lot of people that knew him so I've been hearing stories about him my whole life."

But this isn't just a Halloween act. Hollis-Jefferson is playing spectacularly in this Bryant mold. Mostly a rugged wing and post defender who specialized in physical defense during six seasons in the NBA, he looks like a completely different player highlighting a new skillset that changes the perception of him.

American fans, and NBA executives, will get a chance to see this version of Hollis-Jefferson Wednesday when Jordan plays Team USA in their final pool play games (4:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2). The stakes for the game are limited for the teams -- Team USA has already advanced to the second round and Jordan has been eliminated -- but not for Hollis-Jefferson.

After being out of the NBA since the 2020-21 season, Hollis-Jefferson re-evaluated his life and career and has been making many changes. He has lost about 15 pounds, becoming a pescatarian who typically only eats one meal a day. He battled stomach problems that he said sometimes affected his mood and felt better since making the switch. He started working with a leadership advisor to help alter his outlook on life.

"I was sitting in a small apartment in Puerto Rico (where he was playing in a pro league) and I was wondering what had happened to my life," Hollis-Jefferson said. "I was at a pretty low point. I was in a non-stop battle of fighting myself. The last few years I've been trying to make some changes."

The changes are profound. He doesn't look much like the forward who played six seasons in the NBA including four with the Brooklyn Nets.

He'd played some point guard in high school in Chester, Pa., where he was a top recruit. But at Arizona he played with future NBA guard T.J. McConnell and settled into a different role. He's re-discovered his roots and now plays more like a slasher who uses his excellent athleticism to create space and draw fouls.

It's a small sample but through two games, he's the second leading scorer at the World Cup behind Luka Doncic while shooting 54% from the field. New Zealand's physical defense bothered Team USA at times when the team's played last week. Hollis-Jefferson went right into the teeth of it, drawing 12 fouls. He's also averaging 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

At just 28, Hollis-Jefferson still has prime basketball years left. He's hoping his play this summer will get some NBA teams to see his skillset anew and give him another look.

"I'm trying to show that I can compete with the best of the best and bring energy to every game," Hollis-Jefferson said. "I always admired Kobe's killer mindset and competitive spirit and I'm trying to learn from it."