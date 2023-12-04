Open Extended Reactions

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Tournament MVP Dearica Hamby made an off-balance, falling-down shot off a lob from Kelsey Mitchell as time expired, lifting the U.S. to a 21-20 win over Brazil in the women's gold medal game at the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup on Sunday.

Hamby's shot -- a 1-pointer, since baskets in 3x3 are worth one inside the arc and two outside the arc -- capped a huge rally from the Americans. They trailed 19-13 with 2:02 left in the game, which is decided when someone reaches 21 points or when the 10-minute game clock expires.

The Americans needed only 64 seconds to tie the game. Mitchell scored, Katie Lou Samuelson -- playing in her first competitive event since becoming a mother four months ago -- hit back-to-back 2-pointers just eight seconds apart to get the U.S. within one, and Hamby connected to tie it.

Brazil went back up 20-19, Samuelson made a free throw to tie the game again and then Hamby delivered at the buzzer for gold.

Samuelson finished with nine points in the final for the U.S., which went 5-0 in the two-day tournament. Hamby scored six, Mitchell had five and Camille Zimmerman had one for the Americans in the title game.

In the men's event, Puerto Rico beat Brazil 18-14 in the final to cap a 5-0 tournament run. The U.S. men finished sixth after a loss in the quarterfinals.