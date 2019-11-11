Melanie Coleman, a Southern Connecticut State University gymnast, died on Sunday, two days after she was injured in an accident while practicing on the bars.

Coleman, a 20-year-old junior, suffered a spinal cord injury from the accident.

"Her coaches and professors describe Melanie as a special young woman, who excelled both in the classroom and in the gym," Southern Connecticut State University president Joe Bertolino said in a statement to the Connecticut Post. "Our deepest sympathies are extended to her family and friends on this tragic loss."

Coleman was majoring in nursing, according to the Post. She was named an All-America Scholar Athlete by USA Gymnastics in April.