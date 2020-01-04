OSTRAVA, Czech Republic -- Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, and Canada routed defending champion Finland 5-0 Saturday to set up a final against Russia at the world junior hockey championship.

The 18-year-old center, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, recovered from a left knee injury he sustained against Russia in the team's second group-stage game, which the Russians won 6-0. He missed the following two games against Germany and the Czech Republic. Lafreniere has four goals and four assists in four games at the tournament.

Canada's Connor McMichael, Jamie Drysdale and Ty Dellandrea also scored and goaltender Joel Hofer stopped 32 shots to shut out the Finns.

Lafreniere backhanded his first to increase Canada's lead to 2-0 early in the first period at Ostravar Arena in the eastern city of Ostrava. He wristed in his second on a power play in the middle period to finish the scoring.

Earlier in the day, Ivan Morozov scored his second goal in overtime and Russia topped Sweden 5-4. Morozov collected the puck at his blue line and skated up the ice to wrist the winner past goaltender Hugo Alnefelt with 1:36 remaining in the extra session.

In addition to the prestige that comes with a Canada-Russia final, there is also plenty of incentive on both sides. Canada is the most successful team at the world juniors with 17 titles but is looking to bounce back from a disappointing sixth-place finish last year when it hosted the event. Russia, meanwhile, is seeking its first title since 2011.

Team Russia celebrates its overtime victory over Sweden to reach the world juniors final. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP

Yegor Sokolov also scored two goals for Russia in the semifinal opener, and Alexander Khovanov added one. Russia outshot Sweden 44-25.

Hours later, Canada stormed the ice early, getting three goals from McMichael, Lafreniere and Drysdale 2:07 apart to jump to a 3-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.

Dellandrea stretched the lead to four, still in the opening frame.

]Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.