Canada stuns Russia late for world juniors title

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic -- Akil Thomas scored the winning goal in the final period and Canada rallied from two goals down to beat Russia 4-3 in the final of the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.

It was the 18th title for Canada, the most successful team in the tournament.

Thomas backhanded the puck past goaltender Amir Miftakhov with 3:58 left to avenge a 6-0 loss to Russia at their group stage game, the worst loss for Canada in the history of the tournament.

Associated Press

Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and captain Barrett Hayton also scored for Canada. Goaltender Joel Hofer made 35 saves.

Nikita Alexandrov, Grigori Denisenko and Maxim Sorkin scored for Russia.

The Canadians were looking to bounce back from a disappointing sixth-place finish last year when it hosted the event. They won the previous title in 2018 while Russia was seeking its first title since 2011.

It was the ninth final between the rivals since the playoff system was introduced in 1996. Both teams had won four of them before Sunday.

The Canadians were down 3-1 after Sorkin's goal 8:46 into the final period. McMichael deflected a shot into the net with his leg and Hayton tied it at 3-3 on a power play with a wrist shot from the right circle, with the two goals coming in a span of 2:01.

McMichael added an assist and Calen Addison had three assists. Alexis Lafreniere, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, contributed two assists to finish the tournament with four goals and six assists from the five games he played.

Alexandrov broke the scoreless tie 9:37 into the the middle period, deflecting a shot by Yegor Zamula from the point on Russia's power play.

Canada answered on a 5-on-3 advantage 1:24 later with Cozens scoring on a rebound.

Denisenko restored Russia's one-goal lead, pushing the puck under the pad of Hofer.

In the earlier game Sunday, Samuel Fagemo scored again to help Sweden beat defending champion Finland 3-2 and take bronze at the world junior hockey championship.

Fagemo, the leading scorer of the tournament, scored his eighth goal to tie at 2 in the middle period before Linus Oberg netted the winner at Ostravar Arena in the eastern city of Ostrava.

Rasmus Sandin also had a goal for Sweden, with Fagemo adding an assist.

Patrik Puistola and Matias Maccelli had a goal each for Finland.