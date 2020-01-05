Sweden tops Finland for bronze at world juniors

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic -- Samuel Fagemo scored again to help Sweden beat defending champion Finland 3-2 and take bronze at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.

Fagemo, the leading scorer of the tournament, scored his eighth goal to tie the game at 2 in the middle period before Linus Oberg netted the winner at Ostravar Arena in the eastern city of Ostrava.

Sweden's Samuel Fagemo beats Finland goalkeeper Justus Annunen for his eighth goal at the world junior hockey championship. Associated Press

Rasmus Sandin also had a goal for Sweden, with Fagemo adding an assist.

Patrik Puistola and Matias Maccelli had a goal each for Finland.

Canada will face Russia in the gold-medal game later Sunday.