COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Peter Laviolette is returning to the bench after being selected as the coach of the United States men's national team competing at the world hockey championships in May.

The move was announced by USA Hockey on Wednesday, and comes seven weeks after Laviolette was fired by the Nashville Predators.

Laviolette ranks 16th in NHL wins with 637 covering four teams over 18 seasons, including the 2006 Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. He also coached the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers.

From Massachusetts, the 55-year-old Laviolette also has extensive experience representing the U.S. as a coach and player on the international stage.

Peter Laviolette will coach Team USA at the hockey worlds in Switzerland May 8-24. Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

The tournament being held in Switzerland will mark the fourth time Laviolette has coached the U.S. at the world championships, and the first since 2014, when the Americans lost to Czech Republic in the quarterfinals in Belarus. He was also U.S. coach in 2004, when the team won a bronze medal, and '05.

Laviolette also coached the national team to an eighth-place finish at the 2006 Olympics.

As a player, Laviolette was a two-time Olympian in representing the U.S. in 1988 and 1994, when he served as team captain.

"Peter is a terrific coach and someone who has had success wherever he's been," said USA Hockey's John Vanbiesbrouck. "We're thrilled to have him back as head coach of our men's national team."

Team USA's roster will begin being stocked once the NHL's regular season concludes during the first weekend in April. The Americans have been limited to winning just six bronze medals since a silver-medal finish in 1950.

The world championships are scheduled to run from May 8-24.