HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the game at 6:22 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the Czech Republic on Thursday night for its record-extending 20th world junior hockey title.

The Arizona Coyotes forward took a pass from Joshua Roy on a 2-on-1 and beat goalie Tomas Suchanek in the 3-on-3 extra period after Canada blew a 2-0 lead in the third period.

Shane Wright, on his 19th birthday, also scored for Canada, and Thomas Milic made 24 saves. Connor Bedard was selected the tournament MVP.

Canada also won the pandemic-delayed summer showcase in Edmonton, Alberta, and is the first repeat winner since it won five straight between 2005 and 2009.

Jiri Kulich and Jakub Kos replied for the Czech Republic, scoring in a 54-second span in the third period. Suchanek stopped 35 shots.

The Czechs stunned Canada 5-2 in the tournament opener Dec. 26.