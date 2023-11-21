Open Extended Reactions

BONN, Germany -- Yannic Seidenberg, who played on the German national hockey team that won silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics, has been banned for four years in a doping case.

The German National Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday that the German Court of Arbitration for Sport had imposed the ban on Seidenberg, who can appeal.

The 39-year-old Seidenberg was a forward on the German team that surprisingly reached the gold-medal game in 2018 before losing to the Russian team. The ban does not affect that Olympic medal.

The NADA said Seidenberg was positive for testosterone in an out-of-competition test and alleged he also used another banned substance, DHEA. A criminal investigation by Munich prosecutors is "still pending," NADA added.

German news agency dpa quoted a lawyer for Seidenberg, Rainer Cherkeh, as saying that Seidenberg had been taking medicine prescribed by a doctor for medical reasons and that he had asked the doctor not to prescribe anything that would break anti-doping rules.

Seidenberg is the younger brother of Dennis Seidenberg, who was a defenseman on Boston Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup in 2011.