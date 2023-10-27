Open Extended Reactions

SOELDEN, Austria -- World Cup slalom champion Lucas Braathen retired from his sport on Friday at the age of 23 in a surprise announcement by the Norwegian skier two days before the season starts.

Braathen said he made the decision a few weeks ago and that he was "happy" and "grateful for everything I have been through in my career," adding he had informed his teammates only the evening before.

Braathen did not elaborate on the reasons for his move, though he got into a dispute with the Norwegian ski federation recently after doing modeling work for a rival brand of the federation's clothing supplier.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, he thanked his fans.

Braathen made his World Cup debut in 2018, with his breakthrough win coming two years later in the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden.

He won five World Cup races in total, including two slaloms last season, and had surgery for appendicitis just ahead of the world championships. He returned soon after and won the slalom discipline title.

With the Norwegian leaving, skiing loses one of its most vibrant personalities. Son of a Norwegian father and a Brazilian mother, Braathen is known for painting his fingernails and having a taste for fashion, while he also has a line of jewelry for sale.