SOELDEN, Austria -- Mikaela Shiffrin was named skier of the year by the federation of ski journalists on Friday, with American great Bode Miller handing over the trophy.

Shiffrin, who set the record for most World Cup wins with 88 and won her fifth overall title last season, received the Skieur d'Or AIJS award for the third time. The American also won in 2017 and 2019.

"We know we only have the sport because you are willing to tell the stories. As always, thanks for your time and the work you do," Shiffrin told the media after receiving the trophy.

Miller called Shiffrin "the best there's ever been, male or female" and praised her for "speaking from her heart and authentically."

A former Olympic champion, Miller won two overall World Cup titles. He won the skier of the year award in 2005 and retired from the sport 10 years later.

Men's overall champion Marco Odermatt won the trophy last year.

"[Shiffrin and Odermatt] are great examples of fairness and class outside of the slopes and strongly contribute to the promotion of snow sports around the globe," AIJS president Patrick Lang said. "The journalists greatly appreciate [Shiffrin's] interviews and the time she dedicates to them after her races. To consider her as a role model in the ski world nearly is an understatement considering all her ideas, opinions or emotions she is sharing with them and the public in her social media activity."

Other Americans honored previously were Phil Mahre in 1983 and Lindsey Vonn in 2009.