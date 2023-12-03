Open Extended Reactions

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. -- A men's World Cup super-G was called off Sunday due to strong wind as weather led to the cancellation of all three ski races over the weekend in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

A pair of downhill competitions were canceled on Friday and Saturday because of a combination of heavy snowfall and wind.

One of the downhill races last season was scratched in Beaver Creek due to high wind and snow. The same thing happened in 2021 with wind leading to the cancellation of a downhill race. The Birds of Prey event also was scratched in 2016 because of unseasonably warm weather and left off the calendar in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The men's World Cup circuit moves next weekend to Val d'Isere, France, for a giant slalom and slalom race. The men's side of the World Cup will return to the United States in late February for races at Palisades Tahoe in California. That's followed by a stop in Aspen, Colorado.