MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy -- Austrian skier Marco Schwarz won a men's World Cup night race to take the lead in the slalom and overall standings on Friday.

Schwarz improved from sixth position after the opening leg to win by 0.25 seconds from Olympic champion Clement Noel.

The Frenchman was the first-run leader, and aiming for only his second victory since winning Olympic gold in February 2022.

Schwarz rose to the top of the overall ranking, overtaking two-time defending champion Marco Odermatt by eight points. Odermatt does not compete in slaloms.

"For sure, it's one of the best Christmas gifts so far to win this classic here in Madonna. It's unbelievable," Schwarz said.

Schwarz also went to the top of the discipline standings, passing teammate Manuel Feller who won the only previous slalom. On Friday, Feller finished fifth.

British skier Dave Ryding posted the second fastest time in the final run and climbed from 15th to third place for his seventh career podium finish.

Daniel Yule, who won the race last year for the third time, lost his balance and the Swiss skier missed a gate in his second run.

Henrik Kristoffersen, the slalom world champion and also a three-time winner of the night race, placed sixth.

The race was the sixth in eight men's World Cups in Italy within 16 days. Next up are a downhill and a super-G in Bormio next Thursday and Friday.