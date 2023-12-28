Open Extended Reactions

BORMIO, Italy -- French skier Cyprien Sarrazin upset the pre-race favorites with a gutsy run on the Stelvio, one of the circuit's most demanding courses, to win an eventful men's World Cup downhill Thursday.

The race was overshadowed by a crash from Marco Schwarz, who started as the overall World Cup leader. The Austrian appeared to hurt his right knee in a left turn before getting thrown off the course halfway through his run. He was taken off the hill by a helicopter.

The Austrian Ski Federation said on X that Schwarz was brought to a clinic in Innsbruck, Austria, for a medical examination of his knee.

Sarrazin edged out world champion Marco Odermatt by 0.09 seconds and won the classic race on the icy, bumpy course to end an eight-year wait by the French team for a World Cup downhill victory.

"The best feeling ever," said Sarrazin, who screamed "whoo-hoo" and stuck his tongue out after finishing. "It means the world for me, after all the injuries, all the bad moments and good moments of my career. Today I feel great, so, so good."

Canadian racer Cameron Alexander, the world championship bronze medalist, finished 1.23 behind in third.

Sarrazin earned the second victory in his injury-marred career after winning a parallel giant slalom seven years ago in only his seventh World Cup start. The last French downhill winner was Adrien Theaux, who triumphed at another Italian venue, Santa Catarina, in December 2015.

Sarrazin's win came less than two weeks after he finished a career-best fourth in the Val Gardena downhill.

The Frenchman posted the fastest time in one of the training runs on the Stelvio this week but didn't regard himself a contender for the win.

"Just be yourself and see what happens," he said when asked about his mindset before the race.

Last week, Schwarz overtook two-time defending overall champion Odermatt as leader of the season rankings after winning a night slalom, but his exit from Thursday's race sent the Swiss skier back to the top.

Odermatt earned his 11th career downhill podium but came up a few hundredths short once more of a first victory in the discipline.

"It was the perfect run. It was how I wanted to race, extremely to the limit, but one guy was faster," said Odermatt, adding that he lost the race in the final section, where Sarrazin was 0.23 seconds faster.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, last season's World Cup downhill champion, quit his run after his ski hit a rock and got damaged.

"The inside of the left ski had quite some rips in it. Then it's impossible to ski Bormio because it's so icy. Every time I went on the edge, it slid away," Kilde said.

Other racers struggled as well as the Stelvio lived up its billing as one of the toughest downhill courses.

Coming off his 18th career win in downhill less than two weeks ago, Dominik Paris lost his balance after catching a bump entering a right turn. The Italian, a record six-time winner of the Bormio downhill, avoided a crash and managed to continue his run but finished more than six seconds behind.

Bryce Bennett led the downhill standings coming into the race after finishing first and third, respectively, in two races at another Italian resort, Val Gardena. But the American, who finished fourth here in 2018, never looked comfortable on his run down the Stelvio and finished nearly five seconds off the pace, failing to score World Cup points.

A super-G on the same hill is scheduled for Friday.